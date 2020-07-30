Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ripley County Sheriff’s Department

July 27

11:48 a.m.: Accident reported at S. MAIN ST. & US 50, VERSAILLES

7:32 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 1006 S ADAMS ST, VERSAILLES

8:24 p.m.: Theft reported at 3679 N. 225 E., MILAN

July 28

6:17 p.m.: Alarm reported at residence at 4212 E 1400 N, BATESVILLE

12:00 p.m.: Battery reported at 3622 E 200 S; BROWNINGS CAMP, DILLSBORO

2:16 p.m.: Accident reported at 625 E & E US 50, DILLSBORO

Batesville Police Department

July 27

2:05 p.m.: Property Damage reported at 271 SR 129 S; GILMAN HOME CENTER, BATESVILLE

8:02 p.m.: Property Damage reported at 920 COUNTY LINE RD, BATESVILLE

July 28

5:09 p.m.: Reckless Driver reported at EAST BOUND SR 46 FROM NEW POINT, BATESVILLE

8:33 p.m.: Harassment reported at 201 COUNTRY CLUB DR, BATESVILLE

11:56 p.m.: Harassment reported at 201 COUNTRY CLUB DR, BATESVILLE

Incidents

July 27

5:16 p.m.: Bank Alarm reported at 1362 SR 46 E., BATESVILLE

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

July 27

5:57 a.m.: Crash resulting in Injury reported at 2777 N MICHIGAN AV; HONDA GATE A, GREENSBURG

8:01 a.m.: Theft reported at 802 E. JEFFERSON ST; HIDDEN PARADISE CAMPGROUND; GREENSBURG

8:03 a.m.: Crash reported at 4104 S. COUNTY RD 20 W., GREENSBURG

1:47 p.m.: Fraud reported at 4862 E COUNTY RD 280 N; GREENSBURG

1:57 p.m.: Crash resulting in Injury reported at MAIN / BROADWAY, GREENSBURG

2:15 p.m.: Fraud reproted at 601 S IRELAND ST, GREENSBURG GSW CLO

2:34 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at MICHIGAN / TARA, GREENSBURG

5:05 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 4235 E. COUNTY RD 300 S., GREENSBURG

July 28

7:20 a.m.: Reckless Driver reported at 240 NW / 700 W, GREENSBURG

8:17 a.m.: Sex Offense reported at 6062 S COUNTY RD 1050 W, GREENSBURG

July 29

12:37 a.m.: Theft reported at 1820 N MONTGOMERY RD; OMARA FOODS, GREENSBURG

Arrests

July 27

8:58 a.m.: April Dawn Philbeck ,41, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:02 p.m.: Jill Celeste Pike, 45, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:01 p.m.: Calieb S. Goodman, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on charges of Public Indecency – Public Nudity and Public Inoxication by Alcohol/Drugs (Drunkenness)

July 28

12:46 p.m.: Jacob Keil Grissom, 38, Columbus (IN), was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Police Department

July 27

1:02 p.m.: Crash reported at 1618 W KOLE DR, GREENSBURG

3:04 p.m.: Harassment reported at 135 S FRANKLIN ST; GREENSBURG

3:34 p.m.: Harassment reported at BROADWAY / HENDRICKS, GREENSBURG

7:15 p.m.: Drugs/Investigation reported at MEMORIAL / MICHIGAN, GREENSBURG

8:02 p.m.: Drugs/Investigation reported at 411 E FIFTH ST, GREENSBURG

10:53 p.m.: Harassment reported at 135 S FRANKLIN ST; GREENSBURG

1:20 a.m.: Crash resulting in injury reported 2755 N MICHIGAN AV; HONDA GATE B EMPLOYEE ENTRANCE, GREENSBURG

July 28

7:50 a.m.: Criminal Mischief reported at 135 S FRANKLIN ST;, GREENSBURG

8:34 a.m.: Suspicious Person/Vehicle reported at 135 S FRANKLIN ST;, GREENSBURG

10:46 a.m.: Theft reported at 2317 N STATE RD 3; FAIRFIELD HOTEL, GREENSBURG

11:16 a.m.: Crash resulting in Injury reported at IRELAND / WASHINGTON, GREENSBURG

2:13 p.m.: Crash reported at 720 N LINCOLN ST; DECATUR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, GREENSBURG

2:37 p.m.: Theft reported at 532 W SHERIDAN ST; WAGNERS BARBER SHOP & GUNS, GREENSBURG

Incidents

July 27

2:42 p.m.: Alarm reported at 2412 N CLEO LN, GREENSBURG

Rush County Sheriff’s Department

July 27

9:28 a.m.: Accident reported at 6000 Blk N SR 3, Rushville

11:52 a.m.: Wanted person reported at 10000 Blk W US 52, Gwynneville

July 28

9:27 a.m.: Wanted Person reported at 101 E 2nd St, Rushville

11:31 a.m.: Wanted Person reported at 215 Aspen Dr Apt 207, Rushville

6:22 p.m.: Accident reported at 600 W & SR 44, Rushville

6:46 p.m.: Accident reported at 500 N & 600 E, Falmouth

8:01 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at 1542 N Main St, Rushville

Incidents

July 27

11:13 p.m.: Alarm reported at 5814 W SR 244, Milroy

12:25 a.m.: Alarm reported at 6363 E SR 44, Glenwood

Rushville Police Department

July 27

5:16 a.m.: Burglary of a Business reported at 302 N. Main St., Rushville

2:51 p.m.: Accident reported at 919 W. 3rd ST, Rushville

3:29 p.m.: Missing person reported at 1200 N. Benjamin St. Apt 11, Rushville

July 28

1:06 p.m.: Theft reported at 270 W 15th St, Rushville

4:16 p.m.: Theft reported at 130 W 3rd St, Rushville

8:09 p.m.: Theft reported at 701 N Jackson St, Rushville

8:19 p.m.: Juvenile Problem reported at 440 W 3rd St, Rushville

2:57 a.m.: Juvenile Problem reported at CENTERSTONE, Rushville