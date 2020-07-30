Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ripley County Sheriff’s Department
July 27
11:48 a.m.: Accident reported at S. MAIN ST. & US 50, VERSAILLES
7:32 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 1006 S ADAMS ST, VERSAILLES
8:24 p.m.: Theft reported at 3679 N. 225 E., MILAN
July 28
6:17 p.m.: Alarm reported at residence at 4212 E 1400 N, BATESVILLE
12:00 p.m.: Battery reported at 3622 E 200 S; BROWNINGS CAMP, DILLSBORO
2:16 p.m.: Accident reported at 625 E & E US 50, DILLSBORO
Batesville Police Department
July 27
2:05 p.m.: Property Damage reported at 271 SR 129 S; GILMAN HOME CENTER, BATESVILLE
8:02 p.m.: Property Damage reported at 920 COUNTY LINE RD, BATESVILLE
July 28
5:09 p.m.: Reckless Driver reported at EAST BOUND SR 46 FROM NEW POINT, BATESVILLE
8:33 p.m.: Harassment reported at 201 COUNTRY CLUB DR, BATESVILLE
11:56 p.m.: Harassment reported at 201 COUNTRY CLUB DR, BATESVILLE
Incidents
July 27
5:16 p.m.: Bank Alarm reported at 1362 SR 46 E., BATESVILLE
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
July 27
5:57 a.m.: Crash resulting in Injury reported at 2777 N MICHIGAN AV; HONDA GATE A, GREENSBURG
8:01 a.m.: Theft reported at 802 E. JEFFERSON ST; HIDDEN PARADISE CAMPGROUND; GREENSBURG
8:03 a.m.: Crash reported at 4104 S. COUNTY RD 20 W., GREENSBURG
1:47 p.m.: Fraud reported at 4862 E COUNTY RD 280 N; GREENSBURG
1:57 p.m.: Crash resulting in Injury reported at MAIN / BROADWAY, GREENSBURG
2:15 p.m.: Fraud reproted at 601 S IRELAND ST, GREENSBURG GSW CLO
2:34 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at MICHIGAN / TARA, GREENSBURG
5:05 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 4235 E. COUNTY RD 300 S., GREENSBURG
July 28
7:20 a.m.: Reckless Driver reported at 240 NW / 700 W, GREENSBURG
8:17 a.m.: Sex Offense reported at 6062 S COUNTY RD 1050 W, GREENSBURG
July 29
12:37 a.m.: Theft reported at 1820 N MONTGOMERY RD; OMARA FOODS, GREENSBURG
Arrests
July 27
8:58 a.m.: April Dawn Philbeck ,41, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:02 p.m.: Jill Celeste Pike, 45, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:01 p.m.: Calieb S. Goodman, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on charges of Public Indecency – Public Nudity and Public Inoxication by Alcohol/Drugs (Drunkenness)
July 28
12:46 p.m.: Jacob Keil Grissom, 38, Columbus (IN), was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Police Department
July 27
1:02 p.m.: Crash reported at 1618 W KOLE DR, GREENSBURG
3:04 p.m.: Harassment reported at 135 S FRANKLIN ST; GREENSBURG
3:34 p.m.: Harassment reported at BROADWAY / HENDRICKS, GREENSBURG
7:15 p.m.: Drugs/Investigation reported at MEMORIAL / MICHIGAN, GREENSBURG
8:02 p.m.: Drugs/Investigation reported at 411 E FIFTH ST, GREENSBURG
10:53 p.m.: Harassment reported at 135 S FRANKLIN ST; GREENSBURG
1:20 a.m.: Crash resulting in injury reported 2755 N MICHIGAN AV; HONDA GATE B EMPLOYEE ENTRANCE, GREENSBURG
July 28
7:50 a.m.: Criminal Mischief reported at 135 S FRANKLIN ST;, GREENSBURG
8:34 a.m.: Suspicious Person/Vehicle reported at 135 S FRANKLIN ST;, GREENSBURG
10:46 a.m.: Theft reported at 2317 N STATE RD 3; FAIRFIELD HOTEL, GREENSBURG
11:16 a.m.: Crash resulting in Injury reported at IRELAND / WASHINGTON, GREENSBURG
2:13 p.m.: Crash reported at 720 N LINCOLN ST; DECATUR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, GREENSBURG
2:37 p.m.: Theft reported at 532 W SHERIDAN ST; WAGNERS BARBER SHOP & GUNS, GREENSBURG
Incidents
July 27
2:42 p.m.: Alarm reported at 2412 N CLEO LN, GREENSBURG
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
July 27
9:28 a.m.: Accident reported at 6000 Blk N SR 3, Rushville
11:52 a.m.: Wanted person reported at 10000 Blk W US 52, Gwynneville
July 28
9:27 a.m.: Wanted Person reported at 101 E 2nd St, Rushville
11:31 a.m.: Wanted Person reported at 215 Aspen Dr Apt 207, Rushville
6:22 p.m.: Accident reported at 600 W & SR 44, Rushville
6:46 p.m.: Accident reported at 500 N & 600 E, Falmouth
8:01 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at 1542 N Main St, Rushville
Incidents
July 27
11:13 p.m.: Alarm reported at 5814 W SR 244, Milroy
12:25 a.m.: Alarm reported at 6363 E SR 44, Glenwood
Rushville Police Department
July 27
5:16 a.m.: Burglary of a Business reported at 302 N. Main St., Rushville
2:51 p.m.: Accident reported at 919 W. 3rd ST, Rushville
3:29 p.m.: Missing person reported at 1200 N. Benjamin St. Apt 11, Rushville
July 28
1:06 p.m.: Theft reported at 270 W 15th St, Rushville
4:16 p.m.: Theft reported at 130 W 3rd St, Rushville
8:09 p.m.: Theft reported at 701 N Jackson St, Rushville
8:19 p.m.: Juvenile Problem reported at 440 W 3rd St, Rushville
2:57 a.m.: Juvenile Problem reported at CENTERSTONE, Rushville
