Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

June 26

8:59 a.m.: Allen Lee Asher, 36, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth and on an unspecified warrant.

11:22 a.m.: Ronald Duane Butler, 32, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

2:51 p.m.: Shawn L. Combs, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Incidents

June 26

6:50 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.

8:59 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1400 S.

9:25 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 6200 block of N. CR 350 W.

4:41 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.

9:01 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.

Greensburg Police Department

June 26

9:07 a.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

12:31 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.

1:42 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street.

3:08 p.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

4:05 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

4:21 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

5:05 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

5:33 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

5:34 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.

9:01 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.

9:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.

June 27

6:21 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Drive.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 26

9:07 a.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

St. Paul Fire Department

June 26

11:15 p.m.: Fire/illegal burn reported in the 400 block of N. Main Street (Westport).

Tags