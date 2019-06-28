Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
June 26
8:59 a.m.: Allen Lee Asher, 36, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth and on an unspecified warrant.
11:22 a.m.: Ronald Duane Butler, 32, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
2:51 p.m.: Shawn L. Combs, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Incidents
June 26
6:50 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
8:59 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1400 S.
9:25 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 6200 block of N. CR 350 W.
4:41 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.
9:01 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.
Greensburg Police Department
June 26
9:07 a.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
12:31 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.
1:42 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street.
3:08 p.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
4:05 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
4:21 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
4:41 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.
5:05 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
5:33 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
5:34 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.
9:01 p.m.: 9:01 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.
9:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.
June 27
6:21 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Drive.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 26
9:07 a.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
St. Paul Fire Department
June 26
11:15 p.m.: Fire/illegal burn reported in the 400 block of N. Main Street (Westport).
