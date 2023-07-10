Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrests
July 8
2:27 a.m.: Chelsea Danielle Lipe, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.
July 9
12:22 a.m.: Derek Tyler McNear, 24, Scottsburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:54 p.m.: Stacey M. Rice, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and strangulation.
July 7
6:49 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1656 W. Trimble Street.
4:08 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at N. Middle Drive and Freeland Road. Letts Fire also dispatched.
July 7
9:34 p.m.: Brush fire reported at S. CR 60 E. and CR 300 S.
Arrests
July 4
12:40 a.m.: Brenda R. Phares, 65, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
2:19 p.m.: David Wayne Ramsey, 61, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of sexual misconduct with a minor/fondling, child solicitation, robbery, and sexual battery.
8:16 p.m.: Marco Antonio Perez Morales, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with an ACE of .15 or more, and reckless driving.
11:30 p.m.: Antonio Alexander Caldwell, 40, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, domestic battery, driving while suspended with a prior, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.
July 5
12:26 a.m.: Rachelle Simmons, 44, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
1:59 a.m.: Melissa M. Barrett, 50, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
July 6
6:34 a.m.: Nicholas Jordan Hix, 33, Gwynneville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:38 p.m.: Ted Eugene Vann, 53, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and domestic battery.
11:03 p.m.: Autumn Nicola Stanley, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
11:33 p.m.: Zane Eugene Followell, 28, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of sex offender registration violation and sex offender residency violation.
July 7
10:32 a.m.: Bradley Scott Boring, 53, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft from a coin operated machine or device.
11 a.m.: Valarie Sizemore, 54, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
11:58 a.m.: Craig Andrew Turner, 33, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of an animal.
2:56 p.m.: Michael F. K. Hauk, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of interference with the reporting of a crime, confinement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation, and neglect of a dependant.
July 8
8:59 a.m.: Rex A. Harpring, 59, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
5:15 p.m.: Bryan Keith Hatfield Jr., 25, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant.
5:40 p.m.: Dorothy Jill Freeman, 68, Manilla, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
6:38 p.m.: Ezra Isahia Stearns, 22, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
