Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Oct. 16
9:05 a.m.: Jason Shane Williams, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
9:04 p.m.: Candice B. Phillips, 38, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
10:04 p.m.: Michael Adams Jr., 29, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Ireland Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
Oct. 16
12:18 p.m.: Escape reported in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 200 S.
1:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4800 block of W. Old Ind. 46.
4:19 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 4600 block of W. CR 700 S.
5:29 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
Oct. 17
12:39 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
Greensburg Police Department
12:18 p.m.: Escape reported in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 200 S.
9:04 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
12:39 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
Letts Fire Department
Oct. 16
1:56 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of W. CR 500 S. The Millhousen Fire Department also was dispatched.
