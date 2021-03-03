Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

March 2

10:42 a.m.: Joshua R Mellentine, 45, Ramsey, was arrested for court order probation violation.

1:09 p.m.: Alex Dagoberto Duearte Valladares, 18, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:09 p.m.: Jervell Daniel Jackson, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:25 p.m.: Kyla Irene Collins, 32, Greensburg, was arrested for court order probation violation.

10:20 p.m.: Zachary Aaron Woodward, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.

Incidents

March 2

8:01 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 / Mile Marker 141 eastbound in Greensburg.

9:01 a.m.: Attempted break in reported at 467 S Monfort St. in Greensburg.

9:30 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 2467 S West St. in Westport.

9:55 a.m.: Fraud reported at 102 S State Road 3; Pavey’s Gas and Mini Mart in Westport.

6:13 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 202 N East St. in Westport.

Greensburg Police Dept.

March 2

9:01 a.m.: Attempted break in reported at 467 S Monfort St. in Greensburg.

10:31 a.m.: Fraud reported at 1524 S Hunters Drive in Greensburg.

11:14 a.m.: Harassment reported at 201 S. Broadway St.; Greensburg Police Department.

1:46 p.m.: Theft reported at 302 E Tenth St.; Skybird Manor Retirement Home in Greensburg.

2:09 p.m.: Investigation reported at 201 S Broadway St.; Greensburg Police Department.

3:54 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 1455 N Patriot Drive in Greensburg.

3:58 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 3 / Broadway in Greensburg.

5:20 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at Monfort / Sheridan in Greensburg.

5:23 p.m.: Business alarm reported at 1114 W Westridge Parkway; Apostolic Truth Church in Greensburg.

March 3

12:23 a.m.: Business alarm reported at 1801 N Broadway St.; Wendy’s in Greensburg.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

March 1

11:36 a.m.: Joseph R Brewington, 59, Milan, was arrested for failure to appear.

2:05 p.m.: Thomas E McCoy, 40, New Castle, was arrested for probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

3:08 p.m.: Eugene Thomas Boswell, 23, Homer, was arrested for counterfeiting, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

5:28 p.m.: Christopher L Crawley, 47, Connersville, was arrested for invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.

10:35 p.m.: Jeremy Charles Johnson, 41, Webster Grove (MO), was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

March 2

11:47 a.m.: Matthew K Lynch, 36, Connersville, was arrested on two counts of child molesting.

2:34 p.m.: Charles Michael Huse, 53, New Castle was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct.

5:58 p.m.: William Michael Hinesley, 45, Rushville, was arrested driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a controlled substance and operating with never obtaining a license.

Batesville Police Dept.

March 2

3:43 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 410 W Catherine St. in Batesville.

6:27 p.m.: Accident reported at 1198 State Road 46 E; George’s Family Pharmacy in Batesville.

11:21 p.m.: Domestic reported at 102 E Boehringer St.; Golden Villa in Batesville.

March 3

12:07 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Mile Marker 157 on I-74 eastbound in Sunman.

5:44 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 201 Country Club Drive; A8 in Batesville.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

March 2

9:18 a.m.: Harassment reported at 1707 N County Line Road in Moores Hill.

12:58 p.m.: Harassment reported at 1122 N 700 W in Holton.

6:28 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 3633 W NPLN Monroe St. in Osgood.

8:00 p.m.: Accident reported at 8283 N 725 W in Osgood.

March 3

12:07 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Mile Marker 157 on I-74 eastbound in Sunman.

12:41 a.m.: Domestic reported at 3622 E 200 S; Browning’s Camp in Dillsboro.

5:44 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 201 Country Club Drive; A8 in Batesville.

5:48 a.m.: Accident reported at 1200 Whitlatch Way; Ripley Crossing in Milan.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you