Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
March 2
10:42 a.m.: Joshua R Mellentine, 45, Ramsey, was arrested for court order probation violation.
1:09 p.m.: Alex Dagoberto Duearte Valladares, 18, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:09 p.m.: Jervell Daniel Jackson, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:25 p.m.: Kyla Irene Collins, 32, Greensburg, was arrested for court order probation violation.
10:20 p.m.: Zachary Aaron Woodward, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.
Incidents
March 2
8:01 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 / Mile Marker 141 eastbound in Greensburg.
9:01 a.m.: Attempted break in reported at 467 S Monfort St. in Greensburg.
9:30 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 2467 S West St. in Westport.
9:55 a.m.: Fraud reported at 102 S State Road 3; Pavey’s Gas and Mini Mart in Westport.
6:13 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 202 N East St. in Westport.
Greensburg Police Dept.
March 2
10:31 a.m.: Fraud reported at 1524 S Hunters Drive in Greensburg.
11:14 a.m.: Harassment reported at 201 S. Broadway St.; Greensburg Police Department.
1:46 p.m.: Theft reported at 302 E Tenth St.; Skybird Manor Retirement Home in Greensburg.
2:09 p.m.: Investigation reported at 201 S Broadway St.; Greensburg Police Department.
3:54 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 1455 N Patriot Drive in Greensburg.
3:58 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 3 / Broadway in Greensburg.
5:20 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at Monfort / Sheridan in Greensburg.
5:23 p.m.: Business alarm reported at 1114 W Westridge Parkway; Apostolic Truth Church in Greensburg.
March 3
12:23 a.m.: Business alarm reported at 1801 N Broadway St.; Wendy’s in Greensburg.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
March 1
11:36 a.m.: Joseph R Brewington, 59, Milan, was arrested for failure to appear.
2:05 p.m.: Thomas E McCoy, 40, New Castle, was arrested for probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
3:08 p.m.: Eugene Thomas Boswell, 23, Homer, was arrested for counterfeiting, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
5:28 p.m.: Christopher L Crawley, 47, Connersville, was arrested for invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
10:35 p.m.: Jeremy Charles Johnson, 41, Webster Grove (MO), was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
March 2
11:47 a.m.: Matthew K Lynch, 36, Connersville, was arrested on two counts of child molesting.
2:34 p.m.: Charles Michael Huse, 53, New Castle was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct.
5:58 p.m.: William Michael Hinesley, 45, Rushville, was arrested driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a controlled substance and operating with never obtaining a license.
Batesville Police Dept.
March 2
3:43 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 410 W Catherine St. in Batesville.
6:27 p.m.: Accident reported at 1198 State Road 46 E; George’s Family Pharmacy in Batesville.
11:21 p.m.: Domestic reported at 102 E Boehringer St.; Golden Villa in Batesville.
March 3
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
March 2
9:18 a.m.: Harassment reported at 1707 N County Line Road in Moores Hill.
12:58 p.m.: Harassment reported at 1122 N 700 W in Holton.
6:28 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 3633 W NPLN Monroe St. in Osgood.
8:00 p.m.: Accident reported at 8283 N 725 W in Osgood.
March 3
12:07 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Mile Marker 157 on I-74 eastbound in Sunman.
12:41 a.m.: Domestic reported at 3622 E 200 S; Browning’s Camp in Dillsboro.
5:44 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 201 Country Club Drive; A8 in Batesville.
5:48 a.m.: Accident reported at 1200 Whitlatch Way; Ripley Crossing in Milan.
