Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 8
10:16 a.m.: John Richard Lee, 61, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 9
1:28 a.m.: Zachary Lee Rudolf, 36, Greensburg, was for public intoxication (alcohol).
3:13 a.m.: George I Keihn, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:28 a.m.: Jerald Loonan, 58, Greencastle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:54 p.m.: Dalton Ray Grossman, 23, Greensburg, was arrested for domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Incidents
Feb. 8
6:38 a.m.: Crash reported at 2028 S. County Road 60 E. in Greensburg.
8:46 a.m.: Theft reported at 3871 W. Old Highway 46; Smith Implements in Greensburg.
5:32 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at 8560 E. State Road 46 in Greensburg.
6:08 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 4814 W. Old Highway 46 in Greensburg.
6:26 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at W. State Road 46; (out of county).
10:16 p.m.: Crash reported at State Road 3 / 800 N. in Greensburg.
Feb. 9
1:43 a.m.: Crash reported at 600 N. / 420 W. in Greensburg.
4:03 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 706 W. Walnut Street; Apt. B in Greensburg.
4:35 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 533 W. Main Street; Trackside Cafe in Greensburg.
6:31 a.m.: Crash reported at I-74 / 123 Westbound in St. Paul.
8:46 a.m.: Reckless driver reported at Greensburg City Park.
12:19 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1054 E. Base Road in Greensburg.
3:02 p.m.: Residential alarm reported at 601 NW Santee Drive in Greensburg.
6:57 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 421 / 550 E. (south of 550 E.) in Greensburg.
Feb. 10
1:34 a.m.: Crash with injury reported at 600 S. and 1100 W. in Greensburg.
3:12 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 500 S. / 100 W. in Greensburg.
4:15 a.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at 7880 N. Old US Highway 521 in St. Paul.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 8
5:03 a.m.: Fire alarm reported at 302 E. Tenth St.; Skybird Manor Retirement Home in Greensburg.
10:28 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 505 W. Parkside Drive in Greensburg.
10:40 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported at 921 N. Broadway Street in Greensburg.
11:06 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at S. Monfort Street; Syd’s Cleaners in Greensburg.
2:45 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 2123 N. Macy Lane in Greensburg.
3:30 p.m.: Domestic reported at 315 N. Michigan Avenue in Greensburg.
3:33 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 108 W. Edgewater Drive; Leasing Office Edgewater Apartments in Greensburg.
3:50 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at Franklin / Central in Greensburg.
3:53 p.m.: Hazardous danger reported at 46 / 350 E. in Greensburg.
5:43 p.m.: Domestic reported at 516 W. Main Street; Apt. 3 in Greensburg.
6:44 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 2135 N. Northgate Drive in Greensburg.
Feb. 9
12:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 834 E. Skaggs CT. in Greensburg.
4:03 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 706 W. Walnut Street; Apt. B in Greensburg.
9:38 a.m.: Fraud reported at 1011 W. Eleventh St. in Greensburg.
9:47 a.m.:Fraud reported at 401 S. Vine Street in Greensburg.
2:28 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 901 W. Main Street; U Lock Mini Warehouse in Greensburg.
2:53 p.m.: Crash with injury reported at Freeland / State Road 3 in Greensburg.
4:02 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 623 N. Franklin Street in Greensburg.
7:03 p.m.: Residential alarm reported at 252 E. Lake Pointe Drive; Apt. 2 in Greensburg.
Westport Police Dept.
Feb. 8
2:24 p.m.: Theft reported at 605 E. Bennett Street in Westport.
Feb. 9
7:29 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 311 E. Mulberry St. in Westport.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 8
10:29 a.m.: Jason A Foster, 44, Greensburg, was arrested for probation violation.
3:01 p.m.: Kenji M Edison, 39, Greenwood, was arrested.
7:21 p.m.: Shawn Douglas House, 40, Connersville, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
8:22 p.m.: Gregory L Ault, 42, Connersville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Feb. 9
10:34 a.m.: Tony R Shreve, 46, Greensburg, was arrested for probation violation.
Feb. 10
2:41 a.m.: Zackery Lee Little, 36, Arlington, was arrested for domestic battery
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 8
9:35 a.m.: Fraud reported at 136 E. G S Blvd. in Batesville.
5:22 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 305 John St. in Batesville.
8:10 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at Delaware Pulloff in Batesville.
Feb. 9
1:54 p.m.: Drugs reported at 912 N. State Road 229; Arby’s in Batesville.
2:45 p.m.: Residential alarm reported at 170 E. G S BLVD. in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 8
6:47 a.m.: Accident reported at E. US 50 and Adams Street in Versailles.
8:19 a.m.: Accident reported at 1087 N. State Road 101 in Milan.
11:12 a.m.: Unknown accident reported at 9785 S. Old Michigan Road in Madison.
1:57 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at 1004 S. Adams Street in Versailles.
2:15 p.m.: Harassment reported at 8063 E. State Road 48 in Milan.
4:00 p.m.: Accident reported at Fairground Road / 25 E. in Osgood.
5:18 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 4823 N. 350 E. in Osgood.
8:12 p.m.: Speeding vehicle reported at US 421 / US 50 in Versailles
10:07 p.m.: Accident reported at 2121 W. US 50 in Holton.
Feb. 9
12:11 a.m.: Domestic reported at 603 Morris Street in Osgood.
2:12 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 4288 N. Old Mill Road in Milan.
9:30 a.m.: Accident reported at 8133 W. US 50 in Holton.
12:59 p.m.: Theft reported at 598 E. Fairground Road in Osgood.
Feb. 10
3:42 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1813 S. 750 E. in Dillsboro.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 3
8:50 a.m.: Audrey R Shoemaker, 28, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant, possession of paraphernalia and battery.
9:45 a.m.: Thomas L Walston, 29, Laurel, was arrested for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
10:00 p.m.: Cody A Baker, 26, Laurel, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
10:00 p.m.: Zachary J Burkhart, 29, Laurel, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 4
2:17 p.m.: Toni L Vestal, 24, Laurel, was arrested for public intoxication (alcohol).
Feb. 5
1:37 a.m.: Jeremy D Wilson, 45, Brookville, was arrested for battery.
11:53 a.m.: Marcus A Robinson, 29, Anderson, was arrested for driving while suspended.
10:10 p.m.: Rita G Reverman, 49, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
