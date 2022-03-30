Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
March 28
1:48 p.m.: Vehicle fire at Ind. 244 and CR 450 E.
March 29
4:24 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 N. The Greensburg Fire Department was also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 28
1:14 p.m.: Demetrius James Thomas, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
March 28
6:45 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 1120 N. Broadway Street.
March 29
8:13 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 3455 S. CR 220 SW. The Letts, Napoleon and Westport fire departments were also dispatched. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Alberta Mozingo.
Letts Fire
March 28
2:55 p.m.: Mutual aid requested at 7735 E. CR 1220 N., Jennings County.
Napoleon Fire
March 28
7:40 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 4458 S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Jason Barnhorst.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 27
3:36 p.m.: Brandon Wayne Allen, 26, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, leaving the scene of an injury accident, false reporting and false informing.
March 28
12:52 p.m.: Crystal R. Whigum, 34, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
6:06 p.m.: Travis James Mayse, 45, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
March 29
10:51 a.m.: Michael David Moore, 62, Milroy, was arrested on two counts of child molesting.
1:28 p.m.: Randi Ellen Nicole Frost, 26, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
3 p.m.: Brian Allen Thomas Basham, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:54 p.m.: Rebekah Dawn Mengedoht, 29, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and trafficking with an inmate.
11:22 p.m.: Eric Joseph Stone, 30, Liberty, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while never having obtained a license.
Westport Fire
March 28
2:55 p.m.: Grain bin entrapment reported at 7735 E. CR 1220 N., Jennings County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.