Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
July 12
11:58 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 4376 N. CR 80 NE. Greensburg and New Point Fire were also dispatched. Tax records indicate this property is owned by the Carl E. Geis Living Trust.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
July 12
1:39 p.m.: Tony L. Meeks, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
8:43 p.m.: Michael Rafael Marte, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, reckless driving, and driving while suspended with a prior.
July 13
10:49 a.m.: Tabatha A. Jobe, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
9:04 p.m.: Shawn Eugene Smith, 33, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
Greensburg Fire
July 13
10:49 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Ave.
Letts Fire
July 12
1:58 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 near westbound milemarker 129. St. Paul Fire was also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
July 13
4:18 a.m.: Cole D. McNeelan, 24, Holton, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting.
