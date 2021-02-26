Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 24
10:00 p.m.: Melinda Woliung, 48, Osgood, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
11:13 p.m.: Kenna Dawn Chaney, 36, Brownstown (IL), was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Feb. 25
12:48 a.m.: Craig Alan Dickson, 32, Greensburg, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
12:53 a.m.: Kyla Irene Collins, 32, Greensburg, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangerment, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and habitual traffic violations.
4:55 p.m.: Richard Lavon Barwick Jr., 30, Greensburg, was arrested for interfering with law enforcement.
Incidents
Feb. 24
7:18 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at Michigan / Millhousen in Greensburg.
11:13 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at 2755 N Michigan Ave.; Honda Gates B Employee Entrance in Greensburg.
11:47 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 629 N Michigan Ave.; Brown’s Tire Service in Greensburg.
Feb. 25
7:32 a.m.: Crash reported at 1100 S / 1050 W in Greensburg.
4:21 p.m.: Crash with injury reported at 2809 W County Road 240 NW in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 24
7:30 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 610 N Broadway St. in Greensburg.
8:37 a.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 915 W Kathy’s Way; Greensburg BP Amoco.
1:45 p.m.: Crash reported at 1815 N Michigan Ave. in Greensburg.
6:18 p.m.: Harassment reported at 2034 N Moscow Road; Lot 30 in Greensburg.
8:37 p.m.: Domestic reported at 723 W Gaston Drive in Greensburg.
10:22 p.m.: Burglary reported at 638 W Park Road; Lot 9 in Greensburg.
11:47 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 629 N Michigan Ave.; Brown’s Tire Service in Greensburg.
Feb. 25
12:48 a.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at 907 W Gaston Drive; Apt. B in Greensburg.
7:08 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 138 W Lake Pointe Drive; Apt. 7 in Greensburg.
3:09 p.m.: Crash reported at 736 W Main St.; Needlers in Greensburg.
8:17 p.m.: Burglary reported at 826 W Briarwood Way; Apt. D in Greensburg.
Rush Co. Police Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 24
10:08 a.m.: Michelle Dawn Abrams, 19, Rushville, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
10:37 a.m.: Robert Allen Bubby Miller, 22, Rushville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
11:48 a.m.: Christopher Caleb Ellis, 25, Connersville, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
3:14 p.m.: Jonathon Byron Bellinger, 29, Rushville, was arrested for probation violation.
5:06 p.m.: Jasmine Freeman, 19, Patriot, was arrested for false reporting/informing.
Feb. 25
2:36 p.m.: Patia Renee Judd, 22, Carthage, was arrested for battery.
Feb. 26
12:27 a.m.: Stacy Nicole Turner, 33, Arlington, was arrested for probation violation.
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 24
10:02 p.m.: Domestic reported at 7 Hunters Lane in Batesville.
Feb. 25
6:26 a.m.: Business alarm reported at 1214 State Road 229 in Batesville.
2:30 p.m.: Unknown accident reported at 1200 N and State Road 129 in Batesville.
7:14 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 209 N Walnut St. in Batesville.
7:17 p.m.: Road rage reported at 132 S Main St. in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 24
8:56 a.m.: Crash reported at 1404 S 525 E in Milan.
3:06 p.m.: Firearms reported at 102 W First North St.; Ripley County Annex Building in Versailles.
7:41 p.m.: Accident reported at 8912 N US 421; Napoleon State Bank in Osgood.
11:18 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 5295 N Finks Road in Osgood.
Feb. 25
2:38 a.m.: Unwanted person reported at 4588 E Morris Wissel St. in Batesville.
5:36 a.m.: Accident reported at 5317 S Benham Road in Versailles.
11:33 a.m.: Accident reported at 531 W US 50; Department of Child Services in Versailles.
2:30 p.m.: Unknown accident reported at 1200 N and State Road 129 in Batesville.
4:07 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 9699 N Spades Road in Sunman.
9:10 p.m.: Impaired driver reported at 1000 W / US 50 in Holton.
Feb. 26
12:57 a.m.: Domestic reported at 4110 S 300 W in Versailles.
3:53 a.m.: Business alarm reported at 124 W Indian Trail in Milan.
5:17 a.m.: Fire/other reported at 111 Harlan Ave in Osgood.
