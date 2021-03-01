Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 26
1:37 p.m.: Amanda Zoe Richardson, 34, Westport, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
Feb. 27
1:21 a.m.: James A Sizemore, 54, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:12 p.m.: Kenneth Mason Meyer, 23, Moores Hill, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 28
5:44 a.m.: Yolanda Cantu, 40, Wayne (MI), was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
March 1
2:37 a.m.: Bradly Virgil Fenker, 24, Greensburg, was arrested for domestic battery.
Incidents
Feb. 26
5:46 a.m.: Reckless driver reported at Lincoln / Main in Greensburg.
10:04 a.m.: Crash reported at State Road 46 / 850 E in Greensburg.
1:37 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at 8885 S State Road 3; South Decatur High School in Greensburg.
6:23 p.m.: Domestic reported at 202 N East St.; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.
7:39 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 46 / 950 W in Greensburg.
Feb. 27
12:00 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at 1635 W Park Road in Greensburg.
3:57 p.m.: Domestic reported at 710 W Briarwood Way in Greensburg.
10:28 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 46 / 850 W in Greensburg.
10:51 p.m.: Crash reported at 4963 W County Road 240 NW in Greensburg.
Feb. 28
2:55 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1798 E Millstone Road in Westport.
4:09 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at Broadway / Main in Greensburg.
5:44 a.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at Monfort / Forsythe in Greensburg.
8:11 a.m.: Business alarm reported at 4896 W Old Highway 46; Avi Food Systems in Greensburg.
12:44 p.m.: Crash reported a 820 S / 60 E in Greensburg.
6:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 105 W Main St. in Westport.
March 1
12:18 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1000 E Main St. in Greensburg.
2:37 a.m.: Domestic reported at 305 N Michigan Ave. in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 26
5:46 a.m.: Reckless driver reported at Lincoln / Main in Greensburg.
10:58 a.m.: Identity theft reported at 633 W Sheridan St. in Greensburg.
5:22 p.m.: Domestic reported at 202 N East St.; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.
6:23 p.m.: Domestic reported at 202 N East St.; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.
7:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 109 W Lake Pointe Drive; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.
Feb. 27
12:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 330 N Davidson St.; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.
3:57 p.m.: Domestic reported at 710 W Briarwood Way in Greensburg.
9:02 p.m.: Harassment reported at 321 E Washington St. in Greensburg.
10:09 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 302 E Tenth St.; Apt. 104 in Greensburg.
11:36 p.m.: Fight reported at 736 S Kieran Drive in Greensburg.
Feb. 28
7:36 a.m.: Domestic reported at 2115 N Edgewater Drive; Apt. D in Greensburg.
10:01 a.m.: Domestic reported at 209 W McKee St. in Greensburg.
10:22 a.m.: Crash reported at 924 E Washington St. in Greensburg.
12:38 p.m.: Fire alarm reported at 419 W Mill St.; Hoeing Supply in Greensburg.
2:20 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 910 N Carver St. in Greensburg.
March 1
2:37 a.m.: Domestic reported at 305 N Michigan Ave in Greensburg.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 26
2:39 p.m.: Cyle Edwards Vaughn, 38, Franklin, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:00 p.m.: Robert E Smith, 53, Rushville, was arrested for intimidation.
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 26
1:00 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at Bedel’s Marathon in Batesville.
6:39 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 209 N Walnut St. in Batesville.
6:44 p.m.: Business alarm reported at 108 N Elm St. in Batesville.
Feb. 27
10:12 p.m.: Accident reported at State Road 229 / Cross County Plaza in Batesville.
10:24 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 716 S Park; Liberty Park in Batesville.
Feb. 28
12:52 a.m.: Fight reported at 35 S Main St.; The Sherman Biergarten in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 26
7:27 a.m.: Business alarm reported at 1805 S US 421 in Versailles.
7:54 a.m.: Impaired driver reported at 624 W 50 S in Versailles.
2:10 p.m.: Accident reported at 707 W US 50; Napa in Versailles.
3:14 p.m.: Domestic reported at 228 W Fairground Ave in Osgood.
3:52 p.m.: Accident reported at 831 N Warpath Drive; Family Dollar in Milan.
7:14 p.m.: Accident reported at 488 N US 421; Suburban Propane in Versailles.
8:45 p.m.: Impaired driver reported at 900 W / US 50 in Holton.
Feb. 27
12:11 a.m.: Unwanted person reported at 6198 W US 50 in Holton.
12:57 a.m.: Fight reported at 105 N Lynn St; #2 in Versailles.
2:00 a.m.: Domestic reported at 520 S Adams St.; Moonlite Motel in Versailles.
Feb. 27
11:23 a.m.: Animal abuse reported at 406 N Buckeye St.; Osgood Grub Company in Versailles.
2:00 p.m.: Domestic reported at 2920 E Delaware / Second St. in Osgood.
5:13 p.m.: Scam reported at 2188 N State Road 101 in Milan.
10:17 p.m.: Domestic reported at 8161 S 25 W in Madison.
Feb. 28
3:53 a.m.: Accident reported at 3031 N Finks Road in Osgood.
6:59 a.m.: Business alarm reported at 332 S Meridian St. in Sunman.
1:51 p.m.: Domestic reported at 7036 N Finks Road in Osgood.
5:38 p.m.: Domestic reported at 1122 N 700 W in Holton.
6:55 p.m.: Accident reported at Delaware Railroad Crossing in Milan.
7:21 p.m.: Criminal-mischief reported at 520 S Adams St.; Moonlite Motel in Versailles.
March 1
5:24 a.m.: Accident reported at 6268 E US 50 in Dillsboro.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 23
1:40 p.m.: Nathan D Staudt, 31, Cincinnati, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:35 p.m.: Blake J Robertson, 28, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 25
1:45 a.m.: Blake A Duenne, 21, Brookville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangerment.
Feb. 26
9:16 a.m.: Brooklyn A Durham, 21, Laurel, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 27
6:50 p.m.: Jason K Fischer, 35, Oxford (OH), was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
2:00 p.m.: Leann M Little, 41, Batesville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.
Feb. 28
11:01 a.m.: Marvin W Reatherford Jr., 19, Brookville, was arrested for minor possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
