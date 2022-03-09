Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 7

4:02 p.m.: Christopher Darrin Allen, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, battery against a public safety official and aggravated battery.

March 8

7:35 p.m.: Kyle M. Keihn, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Greensburg Fire

March 7

6:44 a.m.: Brush fire reported at 3176 S. CR 60 E. Letts and Millhousen fire departments also dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 7

2:48 p.m.: Corbin G. Sykes, 22, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

11:26 p.m.: Tyler A. Gardner, 23, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 8

10:16 p.m.: Talisa E. Prather, 35, Dillsboro, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of meth.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 3

2:09 p.m.: David Wayne Ramsey, 60, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender registration violation.

March 4

8:52 a.m.: Matthew Allen Williams, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

6:02 p.m.: Michael Shannon Emberton, 45, no address listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

March 5

7:41 p.m.: Andres Guerra Balderas, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while never having obtained a license.

10:46 p.m.: Katie McKenney, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in her body and possession of a Legend drug or precursor.

March 6

12:10 p.m.: Frank Eric Morton, 52, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful entry of a school by a serious sex offender, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

4:19 p.m.: Brookelyn P. Kennedy, 18, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing/failure to disclose.

6:25 p.m.: Ray G. Isaacs, 55, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never having obtained a license.

8:21 p.m.: Dennis Bowman, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

8:53 p.m.: Christopher Alan Woods, 45, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

March 7

8:40 a.m.: Shawna Michelle Streeval, 23, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

11:08 a.m.: Jennifer Ann Lyons, 40, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

March 8

2:12 p.m.: Darrell Leon Babbs, 30, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

5:49 p.m.:

Mach 9

8 a.m.: Tyler Joseph Martin, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

