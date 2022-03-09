Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 7
4:02 p.m.: Christopher Darrin Allen, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, battery against a public safety official and aggravated battery.
March 8
7:35 p.m.: Kyle M. Keihn, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
March 7
6:44 a.m.: Brush fire reported at 3176 S. CR 60 E. Letts and Millhousen fire departments also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 7
2:48 p.m.: Corbin G. Sykes, 22, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
11:26 p.m.: Tyler A. Gardner, 23, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 8
10:16 p.m.: Talisa E. Prather, 35, Dillsboro, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of meth.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 3
2:09 p.m.: David Wayne Ramsey, 60, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender registration violation.
March 4
8:52 a.m.: Matthew Allen Williams, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:02 p.m.: Michael Shannon Emberton, 45, no address listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
March 5
7:41 p.m.: Andres Guerra Balderas, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while never having obtained a license.
10:46 p.m.: Katie McKenney, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in her body and possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
March 6
12:10 p.m.: Frank Eric Morton, 52, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful entry of a school by a serious sex offender, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
4:19 p.m.: Brookelyn P. Kennedy, 18, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing/failure to disclose.
6:25 p.m.: Ray G. Isaacs, 55, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never having obtained a license.
8:21 p.m.: Dennis Bowman, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
8:53 p.m.: Christopher Alan Woods, 45, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
March 7
8:40 a.m.: Shawna Michelle Streeval, 23, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
11:08 a.m.: Jennifer Ann Lyons, 40, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
March 8
2:12 p.m.: Darrell Leon Babbs, 30, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
5:49 p.m.:
Mach 9
8 a.m.: Tyler Joseph Martin, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.