Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 1
10:29 a.m.: Stacy M Dile, 43, Laurel, was arrested.
2:19 p.m.: Dominick Ellis, 47, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:26 p.m.: Cameron J Evans, 29, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:39 p.m.: Ericka Brianne Spoonire, 40, Greensburg, was arrested.
Feb. 2
9:29 a.m.: Jonathan L Dooley, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:19 p.m.: Destiny Laquanique Bailey, 26, Madison, was arrested.
Incidents
Feb. 1
11:21 a.m.: Investigation reported at 100 S. / 855 W. in Greensburg.
2:08 p.m.: Theft reported at 3241 W. County Road 800 S.
2:42 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 46 / Old Highway 46 in Greensburg.
2:55 p.m.: Crash reported at 700 E. and 400 N. in Greensburg.
4:51 p.m.: Crash reported at 1349 S. County Road 150 W. in Greensburg.
5:38 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 800 W. / 421 South of Greensburg.
5:49 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 3871 W. Old Highway 46; Smith Implements in Greensburg.
9:45 p.m.: Crash reported at 8433 W. County Road 100 S. in Greensburg.
11:47 p.m.: Crash reported at State Road 3 and 450 S. in Greensburg.
Feb. 2
12:24 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 46 / 250 W. in Greensburg.
11:02 p.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 1124 S. Country Club Drive in Greensburg.
11:50 p.m.: Shots fired reported at 533 W. Main Street; Trackside Cafe in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 1
5:07 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 720 N. Lincoln Street in Greensburg.
5:15 a.m.: Crash reported at N. U.S. Highway 421 / 250 in Greensburg.
6:33 a.m.: Crash reported at I-74 / Mile Marker 132 Westbound; Exit ramp in Greensburg.
10:10 a.m.: Crash reported at First / Monfort in Greensburg.
2:42 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 46 and Old Highway 46 in Greensburg.
6:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 720 N. Lincoln Street; Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg.
8:03 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at N. Moscow Road / Seventh St. in Greensburg.
10:34 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 518 W. Main Street; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.
Feb. 2
2:42 a.m.: Alarm reported at business at 920 E. Main Street; Fraternal order of Eagles in Greensburg.
8:40 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 920 E. Main Street; Fraternal order of Eagles in Greensburg.
8:48 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1511 W. Aspen Lane in Greensburg.
12:44 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 720 N. Lincoln Street; Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg.
1:13 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 790 Greensburg Commons Shopping.
3:48 p.m.: Special investigation reported at 431 W. Main Street in Greensburg.
4:12 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 2755 N. Michigan Avenue; Honda Gate B employee entrance in Greensburg.
5:33 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at State Road 3 / Carver in Greensburg.
7:40 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 2755 N. Michigan Avenue; Honda Gate B employee entrance in Greensburg.
8:10 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1202 N. Lincoln Street in Greensburg.
10:33 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 516 W. Main Street; Apt. 2 in Greensburg.
11:50 p.m.: Shots fired reported at 533 W. Main Street; Trackside Cafe in Greensburg.
11:59 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 115 S. Broadway Street; Apt. 2 in Greensburg
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 1
11:32 a.m.: Kelly Ann Griffin, 38, Somerville (OH), was arrested for probation violation and writs of attachment.
Feb. 2
11:52 a.m.: Karina Marie Rodgers, 31, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:57 a.m.: Scott A Curtis, 37, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:58 a.m.: Vanessa Ann Patterson, 32, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:58 a.m.: Nicole L Smith, 41, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:03 p.m.: Christopher S Huston, 57, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:03 p.m.: Dana Jean Stewart, 39, Ingalls, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:04 p.m.: Amber Pickel, 41, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:08 p.m.: Dorothy Nicole Helgesen, 39, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:09 p.m.: Steven Bradley Bowling, 40, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:09 p.m.: Katherine Cole Wilson, 33, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:11 p.m.: Jessica Dawniel Redd, 39, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:14 p.m.: Electra N Alcantar, 21, Elwood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:15 p.m.: Katie Marie Lamb, 31, Alexandria, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:20 p.m.: Tasha Nichole Ryan, 31, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:45 p.m.: Jessica L Butler, 32, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:03 p.m.: Matthew Tyler Wilson, 19, Rushville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated and driver under the influence.
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 2
8:09 a.m.: Accident reported at 24065 State Road 46 West; Batesville High School.
12:34 p.m.: Fraud reported at 629 Myrtle Place in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 1
6:59 a.m.: Slide off reported at E. State Road 48 and State Road 129 in Sunman.
1:29 p.m.: Accident reported at 900 S. Benham Road in Cross Plains.
10:04 p.m.: Domestic reported at 4837 S. Old Michigan Road in Holton.
Feb. 2
4:16 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 7523 E. 1250 N. in Sunman.
2:05 p.m.: Unwanted person reported at 3622 E. 200 S. in Dillsboro.
6:12 p.m.: Alarm reported at residence at 13315 N. State Road 129 in Batesville.
