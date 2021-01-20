Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 15
2:24 p.m.: Christopher George Everman, 22, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:27 p.m.: Randy CarlAbbott, 33, Noblesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:31 p.m.: Tanner McCord Perkins, 28, Pendleton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:32 p.m.: Devin Tyron Jones, 27, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:34 p.m.: Cory Eugene Amick, 26, Elwood was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:39 p.m.: Billy Ray Lewis, 57, Knightstown, was arrested for driving while suspended.
Jan. 19
11:20 a.m.: Kyle Jacob Ison, 24, Laurel, was arrested for probation violation.
2:43 p.m.: Charles Zachary Hughe Ramsey, 25, Rushville, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.
3:16 p.m.: Dustin Christopher Jameson, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for trafficking with an inmate and possession of methamphetamine.
6:15 p.m.: Carrie L Kentish, 57, Crawfordsville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Batesville Police Dept.
Jan. 19
1:20 p.m.: Accident reported at 1124 N. State Road 229 in Batesvile.
5:59 p.m.: Drugs reported at 520 E. Boehringer, Apt. 10 in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 19
9:47 a.m.: Accident reported at 525 E. 200 N. in Milan.
10:12 a.m.: Arson reported at 9822 N. 600 E. in Sunman.
4:15 p.m.: Accident reported at State Road 48 and State Road 101 in Milan.
