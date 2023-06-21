blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Burney Fire

June 19

5:41 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 8100 block of W. Ind. 46. Greensburg Fire was also dispatched.

June 20

6:04 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3300 block of S. Ind. 3.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 19

7:54 p.m.: Bryce Joseph Bower, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, resisting, and possession of meth.

8:51 p.m.: David Duane Webb, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

June 20

2:33 p.m.: Austin Christopher Shawn Catron, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and possession of paraphernalia.

2:33 p.m.: Kassidee Elizabeth Walston, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of counterfeited substances.

9:05 p.m.: Dalton David Burts, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of stalking.

10:07 p.m.: Tyler Joseph Martin, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and intimidation.

June 21

3 a.m.: Jeffrey Dustin Feaster, 19, Vernon, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and resisting.

Greensburg Fire

June 19

12:48 p.m.: Train vs. car reported at Ind. 46 and CR 200 E.

8:09 p.m.: Explosion reported at 325 W. Shortridge Drive.

Rush Co. Sheriff

June 16

3:09 p.m.: Nancy Jean Williamson, 63, Yorktown, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.

St. Paul Fire

June 19

8:51 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at the eastbound 127 milemarker.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you