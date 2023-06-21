Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire
June 19
5:41 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 8100 block of W. Ind. 46. Greensburg Fire was also dispatched.
June 20
6:04 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3300 block of S. Ind. 3.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 19
7:54 p.m.: Bryce Joseph Bower, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, resisting, and possession of meth.
8:51 p.m.: David Duane Webb, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
June 20
2:33 p.m.: Austin Christopher Shawn Catron, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and possession of paraphernalia.
2:33 p.m.: Kassidee Elizabeth Walston, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of counterfeited substances.
9:05 p.m.: Dalton David Burts, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of stalking.
10:07 p.m.: Tyler Joseph Martin, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and intimidation.
June 21
3 a.m.: Jeffrey Dustin Feaster, 19, Vernon, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and resisting.
Greensburg Fire
June 19
12:48 p.m.: Train vs. car reported at Ind. 46 and CR 200 E.
8:09 p.m.: Explosion reported at 325 W. Shortridge Drive.
Rush Co. Sheriff
June 16
3:09 p.m.: Nancy Jean Williamson, 63, Yorktown, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
St. Paul Fire
June 19
8:51 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at the eastbound 127 milemarker.
