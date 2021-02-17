Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 15
10:24 a.m.: Jared Scott Ketchum, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:06 a.m.: Joshua Dale Biddinger, 33, Greensburg was arrested.
11:43 a.m.: David Spencer Lawrence, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:45 a.m.: Tiffany Lynn Turner, 33, Moores Hill, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:38 p.m.: Nicolas James Vaughn, 28, Greensburg, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal mischief.
9:59 p.m.: Daniel James Stratton, 42, Greensburg, was arrested.
Feb. 16
10:03 a.m.: Debra Jade Carlisle, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:33 p.m.: Tyler Joseph Martin, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 17
1:45 a.m.: Clayton Charles Savage, 37, Franklin, was arrested for stalking violations and harassment.
Incidents
Feb. 15
5:00 p.m.: Crash reported at 1409 S County Road 850 E; Petro Truck Stop in Greensburg.
6:14 p.m.: Crash reported at I-74 / Mile Marker 140 Eastbound in Greensburg.
6:38 p.m.: Domestic reported at E State Road 46 / County Line road
6:46 p.m.: Death investigation reported at 202 E Franklin St. in St. Paul.
9:56 p.m.: Battery reported at 413 S Water Plant Road in Westport.
Feb. 16
6:32 a.m.: Unknown crash reported at I-74 / 138 Westbound between 139 in Greensburg.
1:12 p.m.: Crash reported at 1801 N Broadway St; Wendy’s in Greensburg.
7:00 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at State Road 3 / 700 S in Greensburg.
9:10 p.m.: Crash reported at Barachel / Lincoln in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 15
12:15 p.m.: Theft reported at 1087 N Broadway Street; Rural King in Greensburg.
3:01 p.m.: Crash with injury reported at Michigan / State Road 3 in Greensburg.
3:11 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at Broadway / Washington; Northbound in Greensburg.
4:41 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 217 W North St. in Greensburg.
6:34 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 2109 N Edgewater Drive in Greensburg.
6:38 p.m.: Domestic reported at 223 S Franklin Street in Greensburg.
6:50 p.m.: Attempted break in reported at 1642 W Democracy Street in Greensburg.
6:56 p.m.: Attempted break in reported at 1421 W Brockworth Drive; Apt. E in Greensburg.
9:59 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 325 W Smith Road in Greensburg.
Feb. 16
5:59 p.m.: Crash reported at 737 N West St. in Greensburg.
6:39 p.m.: Crash reported at 711 S Ireland St. in Greensburg.
10:29 p.m.: Shots fired reported at 714 N Ohio Street in Greensburg.
Feb. 17
1:45 a.m.: Harassment reported at State Road 3 / Lincoln in Greensburg.
Westport Police Dept.
Feb. 15
12:59 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 13863 S State Road 3 in Westport
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 13
Nicholas Ryan Hutchinson, 24, Arlington, was arrested on two counts of operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 15
12:06 a.m.: Mary Ellen Moore, 45, Rushville, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
7:33 a.m.: Gary D Cloyd, 38, Rushville, was arrested for leaving the scene with damage to a vehicle and false informing.
10:15 a.m.: Jesse Sean Conwell, 32, Middletown, was arrested for failure to appear.
Feb. 16
9:39 p.m.: Emilee Cortney Maliene Keith, 25, Greensburg, was arrested for possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike and possession of paraphernalia.
10:50 p.m.: Zachery Ryan Losey, 23, Greensburg, was arrested for driving under the influence with a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike and possession of paraphernalia.
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 15
9:10 a.m.: Lost property reported at 1030 N State Road 229; Hampton Inn in Batesville.
11:56 p.m.: Accident reported at State Road 46 / State Road 229 in Batesville.
Feb. 16
5:11 p.m.: Unknown accident reported at Walnut Street / Boehringer Street in Batesville.
8:04 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at Delaware Road / Legion Road in Batesville.
10:55 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at South St. / Eastern Ave in Batesville.
Feb. 17
3:13 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 330 Mitchell Ave in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 15
6:51 a.m.: Accident reported at 6996 S US 421 in Versailles.
11:40 a.m.: Unknown accident reported at 5731 S State Road 129 in Versailles.
1:37 p.m.: Accident reported at 2741 S State Road 129 in Versailles.
3:58 p.m.: Unknown accident reported at 518 N Warpath Drive in Milan.
Feb. 16
8:31 a.m.: Bank alarm reported at 820 S Buckeye Street in Osgood.
9:07 a.m.: Unknown accident reported at Mile Marker 153 I-74 W in Batesville.
7:41 p.m.: EMS All Emergency reported at 4663 225 E in Osgood.
11:18 p.m.: Accident reported at 396 N State Road 129 in Milan.
Feb. 17
4:14 a.m.: Accident reported at 12403 N Spades Road in Sunman.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 12
11:43 a.m.: Andrew D Morgan, 33, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 14
10:58 p.m.: Matthew P Seibert, 20, Harrison (OH), was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, minor possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana.
Feb. 15
12:20 p.m.: Jared S Ketchum, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
