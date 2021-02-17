Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Feb. 15

10:24 a.m.: Jared Scott Ketchum, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:06 a.m.: Joshua Dale Biddinger, 33, Greensburg was arrested.

11:43 a.m.: David Spencer Lawrence, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:45 a.m.: Tiffany Lynn Turner, 33, Moores Hill, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:38 p.m.: Nicolas James Vaughn, 28, Greensburg, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal mischief.

9:59 p.m.: Daniel James Stratton, 42, Greensburg, was arrested.

Feb. 16

10:03 a.m.: Debra Jade Carlisle, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:33 p.m.: Tyler Joseph Martin, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 17

1:45 a.m.: Clayton Charles Savage, 37, Franklin, was arrested for stalking violations and harassment.

Incidents

Feb. 15

5:00 p.m.: Crash reported at 1409 S County Road 850 E; Petro Truck Stop in Greensburg.

6:14 p.m.: Crash reported at I-74 / Mile Marker 140 Eastbound in Greensburg.

6:38 p.m.: Domestic reported at E State Road 46 / County Line road

6:46 p.m.: Death investigation reported at 202 E Franklin St. in St. Paul.

9:56 p.m.: Battery reported at 413 S Water Plant Road in Westport.

Feb. 16

6:32 a.m.: Unknown crash reported at I-74 / 138 Westbound between 139 in Greensburg.

1:12 p.m.: Crash reported at 1801 N Broadway St; Wendy’s in Greensburg.

7:00 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at State Road 3 / 700 S in Greensburg.

9:10 p.m.: Crash reported at Barachel / Lincoln in Greensburg.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Feb. 15

12:15 p.m.: Theft reported at 1087 N Broadway Street; Rural King in Greensburg.

3:01 p.m.: Crash with injury reported at Michigan / State Road 3 in Greensburg.

3:11 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at Broadway / Washington; Northbound in Greensburg.

4:41 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 217 W North St. in Greensburg.

6:34 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 2109 N Edgewater Drive in Greensburg.

6:38 p.m.: Domestic reported at 223 S Franklin Street in Greensburg.

6:50 p.m.: Attempted break in reported at 1642 W Democracy Street in Greensburg.

6:56 p.m.: Attempted break in reported at 1421 W Brockworth Drive; Apt. E in Greensburg.

9:59 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 325 W Smith Road in Greensburg.

Feb. 16

5:59 p.m.: Crash reported at 737 N West St. in Greensburg.

6:39 p.m.: Crash reported at 711 S Ireland St. in Greensburg.

10:29 p.m.: Shots fired reported at 714 N Ohio Street in Greensburg.

Feb. 17

1:45 a.m.: Harassment reported at State Road 3 / Lincoln in Greensburg.

Westport Police Dept.

Feb. 15

12:59 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 13863 S State Road 3 in Westport

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Feb. 13

Nicholas Ryan Hutchinson, 24, Arlington, was arrested on two counts of operating while intoxicated.

Feb. 15

12:06 a.m.: Mary Ellen Moore, 45, Rushville, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

7:33 a.m.: Gary D Cloyd, 38, Rushville, was arrested for leaving the scene with damage to a vehicle and false informing.

10:15 a.m.: Jesse Sean Conwell, 32, Middletown, was arrested for failure to appear.

Feb. 16

9:39 p.m.: Emilee Cortney Maliene Keith, 25, Greensburg, was arrested for possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike and possession of paraphernalia.

10:50 p.m.: Zachery Ryan Losey, 23, Greensburg, was arrested for driving under the influence with a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike and possession of paraphernalia.

Batesville Police Dept.

Feb. 15

9:10 a.m.: Lost property reported at 1030 N State Road 229; Hampton Inn in Batesville.

11:56 p.m.: Accident reported at State Road 46 / State Road 229 in Batesville.

Feb. 16

5:11 p.m.: Unknown accident reported at Walnut Street / Boehringer Street in Batesville.

8:04 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at Delaware Road / Legion Road in Batesville.

10:55 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at South St. / Eastern Ave in Batesville.

Feb. 17

3:13 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 330 Mitchell Ave in Batesville.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Feb. 15

6:51 a.m.: Accident reported at 6996 S US 421 in Versailles.

11:40 a.m.: Unknown accident reported at 5731 S State Road 129 in Versailles.

1:37 p.m.: Accident reported at 2741 S State Road 129 in Versailles.

3:58 p.m.: Unknown accident reported at 518 N Warpath Drive in Milan.

Feb. 16

8:31 a.m.: Bank alarm reported at 820 S Buckeye Street in Osgood.

9:07 a.m.: Unknown accident reported at Mile Marker 153 I-74 W in Batesville.

7:41 p.m.: EMS All Emergency reported at 4663 225 E in Osgood.

11:18 p.m.: Accident reported at 396 N State Road 129 in Milan.

Feb. 17

4:14 a.m.: Accident reported at 12403 N Spades Road in Sunman.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Feb. 12

11:43 a.m.: Andrew D Morgan, 33, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 14

10:58 p.m.: Matthew P Seibert, 20, Harrison (OH), was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, minor possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana.

Feb. 15

12:20 p.m.: Jared S Ketchum, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

