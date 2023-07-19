Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire
July 19
4:20 a.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at eastbound milemarker 129.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 18
3:30 p.m.: Megan Michelle Kennedy, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:37 p.m.: David Hambrick, 64, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 11
6 p.m.: David R. Callaway III, 22, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
9:11 p.m.: Zachary R. Ison, 32, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
July 15
12:52 a.m.: Alexandra D. Huber, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and minor in possession of alcohol.
