blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Adams Fire

July 19

4:20 a.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at eastbound milemarker 129.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

July 18

3:30 p.m.: Megan Michelle Kennedy, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

10:37 p.m.: David Hambrick, 64, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and operating while intoxicated with a prior.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

July 11

6 p.m.: David R. Callaway III, 22, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.

9:11 p.m.: Zachary R. Ison, 32, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

July 15

12:52 a.m.: Alexandra D. Huber, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and minor in possession of alcohol.

