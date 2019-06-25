Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

June 24

12:24 p.m.: James Robert Smith, 31, Napoleon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

1:20 p.m.: Kimberly Bennett, 28, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

June 25

3:42 a.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 23, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Incidents

June 24

8:45 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

12:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of S. CR 200 W.

2:17 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 3300 block of E. CR 500 N.

3:03 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 144.

9:14 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

June 25

12:55 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

Greensburg Police Department

June 24

10:16 a.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street.

12:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of S. CR 200 W.

2:09 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of W. Main Street.

4:10 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

8:05 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.

9:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. Washington Street.

10:58 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street.

11:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

June 25

12:44 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

St. Paul Marshal

June 24

9:14 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

