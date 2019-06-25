Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 24
12:24 p.m.: James Robert Smith, 31, Napoleon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:20 p.m.: Kimberly Bennett, 28, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
June 25
3:42 a.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 23, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Incidents
June 24
8:45 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
12:37 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of S. CR 200 W.
2:17 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 3300 block of E. CR 500 N.
3:03 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 144.
9:14 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
June 25
12:55 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
Greensburg Police Department
June 24
10:16 a.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street.
2:09 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of W. Main Street.
4:10 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
8:05 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.
9:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. Washington Street.
10:58 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street.
11:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
June 25
12:44 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
St. Paul Marshal
June 24
9:14 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
