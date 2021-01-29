Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Jan. 27

5:01 p.m.: Cory Michael Tunny, 30, Greensburg, was arrested for theft/shoplifting.

11:02 p.m.: Tyler Joseph Martin, 29, Greensburg, was arrested for domestic battery, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Jan. 28

10:59 a.m.: Bradley Lovingood, 28, Greensburg, was arrested for probation violation.

10:59 a.m.: Skyler Wayne Moody, 21, New Point, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and probation violation.

11:53 p.m.: Nicholas Patrick Pires, 37, Connersville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Incidents

Jan. 27

8:56 a.m.: Crash reported at 400 E. / 550 N. in Greensburg.

3:27 p.m.: Theft reported at 503 N. Taylor Street in St. Paul.

5:05 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported on I-74 near Mile Marker 128 Eastbound in Greensburg.

5:35 p.m.: Crash reported on I-74 near Mile Marker 132 Westbound in Greensburg.

9:14 p.m.: Crash reported at 1178 E. County Road 500 N. in Greensburg.

11:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 638 W. Park Road in Greensburg.

Jan. 28

7:03 a.m.: Crash reported at 700 S. State Road 3 in Greensburg.

9:47 a.m.: Crash reported at 60 SW / 150 S. just north of Greensburg.

9:50 a.m.: Crash reported at 13 SW Wren Parkway in Greensburg.

2:44 p.m.: Crash reported at 350 W. and 700 S. in Greensburg.

5:55 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 3 / 120 N. in Greensburg.

7:29 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 2476 W. State Road 46; Miller Equipment Inc. in Greensburg.

10:04 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 545 N. County Line Road.

10:09 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 850 W. / 100 S. in Greensburg.

Jan. 29

12:12 a.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 3736 N. County Road 150 W. in Greensburg.

1:57 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 500 S. / 450 W. in Greensburg.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Jan. 27

9:18 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at 505 S. Russell Drive in Greensburg.

11:36 a.m.: Fraud reported at 428 S. Broadway Street in Greensburg.

11:37 a.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at 2755 N. Michigan Avenue; Honda Gate B, employee entrance in Greensburg.

3:10 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 510 N. Edward Drive in Greensburg.

3:34 p.m.: Crash reported at Main / Broadway in Greensburg.

5:01 p.m.: Theft reported at 1925 N. Greensburg Crossing; Dollar General in Greensburg.

5:06 p.m.: Crash reported at Ryle / Park in Greensburg.

5:06 p.m.: Crash reported at Barachel / Commerce in Greensburg.

5:11 p.m.: Suspicious item reported at 518 W. Main Street in Greensburg.

5:15 p.m.: Crash reported at State Road 3 / Lincoln in Greensburg.

6:33 p.m.: Crash reported at Lincoln / Floral in Greensburg.

7:22 p.m.: Domestic reported at 2034 N. Moscow Road; Trailer Park Office; Lot 8 in Greensburg.

7:26 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 405 E. North Street in Greensburg.

Jan. 28

4:45 a.m.: Domestic reported at 114 E. Washington Street; Art on the Square; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.

6:46 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1005 N. Lincoln Street; Pizza King in Greensburg.

8:09 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 737 N. West Street in Greensburg.

11:13 a.m.: Fire alarm reported at 3455 N. US Highway 421 in Greensburg.

11:38 a.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 825 W. Briarwood Way; Apt. F in Greensburg.

2:03 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 201 W. McKee Street in Greensburg.

5:07 p.m.: Fire alarm reported at 1811 N. Montgomery Road; Steel Technologies in Greensburg.

5:08 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 132 W. McKee Street in Greensburg.

7:41 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported at 1318 N. Ingleton Drive; Apt. B in Greensburg.

10:53 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1850 N. Michigan Avenue in Greensburg.

11:53 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at 1806 N. Lincoln Street; Speedway Gas Station in Greensburg.

Jan. 29

12:40 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 604 S. Montfort Street; Syd’s Cleaners in Greensburg.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Jan. 27

9:18 a.m.: Aaron William Starkey, 30, Laurel, was arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a handgun without a permit, driving while suspended, possession of a firearm (violent felon), dealing meth and false government ID.

Jan. 28

12:45 a.m.: Elizabeth Ann Rodriguez, 39, Glenwood, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

10:57 a.m.: Raymond Dale Johnson, 59, Laurel, was arrested on hold for drug court.

1:54 p.m.: Wyatt Phillips, 18, Rushville, was arrested for reckless driving, leaving the scene (damage to a vehicle), intimidation, harassment and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

3:15 p.m.: Mary Ellen Moore, 45, Rushville, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

3:26 p.m.: Paul Eugene Hill II, 55, Rushville, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Batesville Police Dept.

Jan. 27

3:08 p.m.: Fraud reported at 23 Henry St. in Batesville

4:27 p.m.: Fraud reported at 219 N. Main St. in Batesville.

5:33 p.m.: Accident reported at I-74 Eastbound entrance ramp in Batesville.

Jan. 28

9:20 a.m.: Domestic reported at 201 Country Club Drive; McNair Manor Apartments in Batesville

4:51 p.m.: Accident reported at 904 N. State Road 229 in Batesville.

6:55 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at State Road 46 and Walnut Street in Batesville.

11:00 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 600 Block of Washington Street in Batesville.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jan. 27

2:23 p.m.: Accident reported at 100 W. / State Road 48 in Batesville.

3:50 p.m.: Wanted person reported at 8566 N. 200 E. in Osgood.

Jan. 28

3:53 a.m.: Reckless driver reported at 50 S. and S. State Road 129 in Milan.

7:49 a.m.: Accident reported at 503 N. and U.S. 421; Casey’s General Store in Osgood.

11:49 a.m.: Fight reported at 6472 W. Versailles Street in Holton.

2:59 p.m.: Fraud reported 582 W. 925 N. in Batesville.

4:19 p.m.: Speeding vehicle reported at 4101 E. U.S. 50 in Dillsboro

5:26 p.m.: Unwanted person reported at 6390 E. 1150 N. in Sunman.

9:01 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 1595 S. 625 E. in Milan.

Jan. 29

1:10 a.m.: Suspicious person reported at 111 W. Washington Street in Sunman.

