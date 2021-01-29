Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Jan. 27
5:01 p.m.: Cory Michael Tunny, 30, Greensburg, was arrested for theft/shoplifting.
11:02 p.m.: Tyler Joseph Martin, 29, Greensburg, was arrested for domestic battery, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Jan. 28
10:59 a.m.: Bradley Lovingood, 28, Greensburg, was arrested for probation violation.
10:59 a.m.: Skyler Wayne Moody, 21, New Point, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and probation violation.
11:53 p.m.: Nicholas Patrick Pires, 37, Connersville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Incidents
Jan. 27
8:56 a.m.: Crash reported at 400 E. / 550 N. in Greensburg.
3:27 p.m.: Theft reported at 503 N. Taylor Street in St. Paul.
5:05 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported on I-74 near Mile Marker 128 Eastbound in Greensburg.
5:35 p.m.: Crash reported on I-74 near Mile Marker 132 Westbound in Greensburg.
9:14 p.m.: Crash reported at 1178 E. County Road 500 N. in Greensburg.
11:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 638 W. Park Road in Greensburg.
Jan. 28
7:03 a.m.: Crash reported at 700 S. State Road 3 in Greensburg.
9:47 a.m.: Crash reported at 60 SW / 150 S. just north of Greensburg.
9:50 a.m.: Crash reported at 13 SW Wren Parkway in Greensburg.
2:44 p.m.: Crash reported at 350 W. and 700 S. in Greensburg.
5:55 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 3 / 120 N. in Greensburg.
7:29 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 2476 W. State Road 46; Miller Equipment Inc. in Greensburg.
10:04 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 545 N. County Line Road.
10:09 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 850 W. / 100 S. in Greensburg.
Jan. 29
12:12 a.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 3736 N. County Road 150 W. in Greensburg.
1:57 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 500 S. / 450 W. in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Jan. 27
9:18 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at 505 S. Russell Drive in Greensburg.
11:36 a.m.: Fraud reported at 428 S. Broadway Street in Greensburg.
11:37 a.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at 2755 N. Michigan Avenue; Honda Gate B, employee entrance in Greensburg.
3:10 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 510 N. Edward Drive in Greensburg.
3:34 p.m.: Crash reported at Main / Broadway in Greensburg.
5:01 p.m.: Theft reported at 1925 N. Greensburg Crossing; Dollar General in Greensburg.
5:06 p.m.: Crash reported at Ryle / Park in Greensburg.
5:06 p.m.: Crash reported at Barachel / Commerce in Greensburg.
5:11 p.m.: Suspicious item reported at 518 W. Main Street in Greensburg.
5:15 p.m.: Crash reported at State Road 3 / Lincoln in Greensburg.
6:33 p.m.: Crash reported at Lincoln / Floral in Greensburg.
7:22 p.m.: Domestic reported at 2034 N. Moscow Road; Trailer Park Office; Lot 8 in Greensburg.
7:26 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 405 E. North Street in Greensburg.
Jan. 28
4:45 a.m.: Domestic reported at 114 E. Washington Street; Art on the Square; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.
6:46 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1005 N. Lincoln Street; Pizza King in Greensburg.
8:09 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 737 N. West Street in Greensburg.
11:13 a.m.: Fire alarm reported at 3455 N. US Highway 421 in Greensburg.
11:38 a.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 825 W. Briarwood Way; Apt. F in Greensburg.
2:03 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 201 W. McKee Street in Greensburg.
5:07 p.m.: Fire alarm reported at 1811 N. Montgomery Road; Steel Technologies in Greensburg.
5:08 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 132 W. McKee Street in Greensburg.
7:41 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported at 1318 N. Ingleton Drive; Apt. B in Greensburg.
10:53 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1850 N. Michigan Avenue in Greensburg.
11:53 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at 1806 N. Lincoln Street; Speedway Gas Station in Greensburg.
Jan. 29
12:40 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 604 S. Montfort Street; Syd’s Cleaners in Greensburg.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Jan. 27
9:18 a.m.: Aaron William Starkey, 30, Laurel, was arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a handgun without a permit, driving while suspended, possession of a firearm (violent felon), dealing meth and false government ID.
Jan. 28
12:45 a.m.: Elizabeth Ann Rodriguez, 39, Glenwood, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
10:57 a.m.: Raymond Dale Johnson, 59, Laurel, was arrested on hold for drug court.
1:54 p.m.: Wyatt Phillips, 18, Rushville, was arrested for reckless driving, leaving the scene (damage to a vehicle), intimidation, harassment and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
3:15 p.m.: Mary Ellen Moore, 45, Rushville, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
3:26 p.m.: Paul Eugene Hill II, 55, Rushville, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Batesville Police Dept.
Jan. 27
3:08 p.m.: Fraud reported at 23 Henry St. in Batesville
4:27 p.m.: Fraud reported at 219 N. Main St. in Batesville.
5:33 p.m.: Accident reported at I-74 Eastbound entrance ramp in Batesville.
Jan. 28
9:20 a.m.: Domestic reported at 201 Country Club Drive; McNair Manor Apartments in Batesville
4:51 p.m.: Accident reported at 904 N. State Road 229 in Batesville.
6:55 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at State Road 46 and Walnut Street in Batesville.
11:00 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 600 Block of Washington Street in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 27
2:23 p.m.: Accident reported at 100 W. / State Road 48 in Batesville.
3:50 p.m.: Wanted person reported at 8566 N. 200 E. in Osgood.
Jan. 28
3:53 a.m.: Reckless driver reported at 50 S. and S. State Road 129 in Milan.
7:49 a.m.: Accident reported at 503 N. and U.S. 421; Casey’s General Store in Osgood.
11:49 a.m.: Fight reported at 6472 W. Versailles Street in Holton.
2:59 p.m.: Fraud reported 582 W. 925 N. in Batesville.
4:19 p.m.: Speeding vehicle reported at 4101 E. U.S. 50 in Dillsboro
5:26 p.m.: Unwanted person reported at 6390 E. 1150 N. in Sunman.
9:01 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 1595 S. 625 E. in Milan.
Jan. 29
1:10 a.m.: Suspicious person reported at 111 W. Washington Street in Sunman.
