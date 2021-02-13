Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 10
8:43 a.m.: Ricky Leonallen Purivs, 24, Columbus, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
3:28 p.m.: Jay Joseph Clark, 50, Greensburg, was arrested.
3:46 p.m.: Kalon A Wilder, 38, Edinburgh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:56 p.m.: Mason M Eden, 39, Greensburg, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Feb. 11
4:36 p.m.: Justin E Paluch, 27, Greensburg, was arrested.
Incidents
Feb. 10
7:40 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 2969 N. County Road 800 E. in Greensburg.
8:43 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 102 S. State Road 3; Pavey’s Gas Station and Mini Mart in Westport.
9:06 a.m.: Fraud reported at 921 E. Main Street; Stone’s Farm Service in Greensburg.
12:08 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 8137 W. County Road 1270 S. in Westport.
12:20 p.m.: Crash reported at 6325 W. State Road 46 in Greensburg.
2:07 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 8506 E. State Road 46 in Greensburg.
4:19 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 435 W. Sheridan Street in Greensburg.
5:05 p.m.: Crash reported at 481 E. County Road 300 N. in Greensburg.
11:15 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at 6516 S. County Road 220 SW in Greensburg.
11:51 p.m.: Theft reported at 215 E. Main Street; Upstairs Apartment in Westport.
Feb. 11
9:15 a.m.: Alarm reported at business at 103 N. Weber Street; St. Paul Tavern in St. Paul.
9:42 p.m.: Theft reported at 4644 E. State Road 46 in Greensburg.
10:05 p.m.: Threats and intimidation reported at 809 N. Michigan Avenue in Greensburg.
3:44 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 46 / 1050 W. in Greensburg.
6:02 p.m.: Crash reported at 320 W. / 300 S. in Greensburg.
8:38 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 1712 N. Memorial Drive in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 10
6:48 a.m.: Domestic reported 334 S. Monfort Street in Greensburg.
9:24 a.m.: Domestic reported at 220 S. Vine Street; Apt. 4 in Greensburg.
9:43 a.m.: Death investigation reported at 737 N. West Street in Greensburg.
1:24 p.m.: Investigation reported at 505 E. Central Avenue; Greensburg Jr. High School.
4:00 p.m.: Crash reported at 1305 N. Lincoln Street in Greensburg.
4:04 p.m.: Crash reported at Freeland/Montgomery in Greensburg.
4:19 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 435 W. Sheridan Street in Greensburg.
7:24 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 317 Franklin St. in Greensburg.
Feb. 11
1:53 a.m.: Harassment reported at 2317 N. State Road 3 in Greensburg.
3:44 a.m.: Trespassing reported at 114 E. Washington St.; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.
5:12 a.m.: Alarm reported at business at 480 E.; Greensburg Commons Shopping in Greensburg.
7:15 a.m.: Domestic reported at 315 N. Michigan Avenue.; Upstairs apartment in Greensburg.
1:05 p.m.: Gas leak reported at 516 W. Main Street in Greensburg.
1:42 p.m.: Fire alarm reported at 302 E. Tenth St.; Skybird Manor Retirement Home in Greensburg.
2:10 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 1919 N. Greensburg Crossing in Greensburg.
2:18 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 809 W. Briarwood Way; Apt. D in Greensburg.
5:53 p.m.: Crash reported at 790 Greensburg Commons Shopping; Walmart Super Center in Greensburg.
Feb. 12
12:05 a.m.: Theft reported at 126 W. Lake Pointe Drive; Apt. 8 in Greensburg.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 10
2:58 p.m.: Craig Alan Mayse, 40, Rushville, was arrested.
9:15 p.m.: Shannon Marschand, 49, Carthage, was arrested of possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 10
11:16 a.m.: Accident reported at Park Avenue / Central Avenue in Batesville.
4:37 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 42 Circle Lane in Batesville.
5:16 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 206 State Road 129 in Batesville.
Feb. 11
5:10 a.m.: Alarm reported at business at 912 N. State Road 229; Arby’s in Batesville.
4:07 p.m.: Accident reported at 26 Six Pine Ranch Road in Batesville.
5:36 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 1688 Lammers Pike in Batesville.
6:18 p.m.: Burglary reported at 1688 Lammers Pike in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 10
12:15 p.m.: Accident reported at 5616 S. State Road 129 in Versailles.
1:38 p.m.: Accident reported at 50 / Friendship Road.
3:44 p.m.: Accident reported at 200 S. / State Road 129 in Versailles.
5:38 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 8621 S. State Road 129 in Cross Plains.
9:18 p.m.: Overdose reported at 7334 S. 150 W. in Versailles.
Feb. 11
4:08 p.m.: Animal abuse reported at 8888 N. 800 E. in Sunman.
6:48 p.m.: Accident reported at 4189 N. Finks Road in Osgood.
8:58 p.m.: Wanted person reported at 210 N. Monroe Street in Versailles.
Feb. 12
4:02 a.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 520 S. Adams Street; Moonlite Motel in Versailles.
