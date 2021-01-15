Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Jan. 13
7:16 p.m.: Cassandra Ann Giddings, 32, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Jan. 14
3:36 p.m.: Destiney Eliane Sanchez, 20, Hammond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 15
1:14 a.m.: Darrell Douglas Trent, 54, Whitesburg, Tenn., was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and interfering with reporting a crime.
1:24 a.m.: Tony L. Meeks, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing/reporting.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Jan. 13
6:21 p.m.: Richard Harrison McClard, 41, Carthage, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 14
7:27 a.m.: Jason Paul Hockmuth, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without a license and possession of a controlled substance.
10:35 a.m.: Aaron Keith Fields, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
4:23 p.m.: Trevor Douglas Kelley, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, and dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance.
