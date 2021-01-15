Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Jan. 13

7:16 p.m.: Cassandra Ann Giddings, 32, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Jan. 14

3:36 p.m.: Destiney Eliane Sanchez, 20, Hammond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Jan. 15

1:14 a.m.: Darrell Douglas Trent, 54, Whitesburg, Tenn., was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and interfering with reporting a crime.

1:24 a.m.: Tony L. Meeks, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing/reporting.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Jan. 13

6:21 p.m.: Richard Harrison McClard, 41, Carthage, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Jan. 14

7:27 a.m.: Jason Paul Hockmuth, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

10:35 a.m.: Aaron Keith Fields, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

4:23 p.m.: Trevor Douglas Kelley, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, and dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance.

