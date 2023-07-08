Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
July 6
7:06 p.m.: Alex Michael Newell, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, intimidation, and possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
July 6
5:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at N. Fleetwood Drive and E. Freeland Road.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
July 6
9:43 p.m.: Phillip S. Stuart, 32, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
