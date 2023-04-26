Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 24
11:58 a.m.: Spencer Douglas Tanner, 22, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
April 25
9:56 p.m.: James Daniel Fadley, 35, Hartford City, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor and driving while suspended with a prior.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 21
9:30 a.m.: Dorothea T. Healy, 62, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
April 22
3:45 p.m.: Franklin E. Logan Sr., 50, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
April 24
6:43 p.m.: Glenda S. Barnes, 53, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of official misconduct and theft.
April 25
10:23 a.m.: Jesse J. Richardson, 38, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
