Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 23

2:12 p.m.: Carl Russell Keller, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

6:40 p.m.: Kristopher Allen Smith, 28, Nineveh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:39 p.m.: Kurtis Andrew Brown, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:55 p.m.: Keith A. Hendershott, 30, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:04 p.m.: Arleena Bessie Carr, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 24

9:58 a.m.: Margaret Mary Smith, 36, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:57 p.m.: Randy Wade Rininger, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 23

11:37 a.m.: Kimberly M. Kaiser, 37, Alton, Illinois, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

2:44 p.m.: Kember R. Freeman, 20, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

3:28 p.m.: Benny G. Hartig Jr., 30, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

5:38 p.m.: Michael E. Eadler, 29, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 23

11:50 a.m.: Emilee Anne Childers, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Noon: Cody York Watson, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

6:47 p.m.: Margaret Mary Smith, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

8:25 p.m.: David Colburn, 36, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of habitual traffic violator.

March 24

11:20 a.m.: Joyce Ann Lagunes Franceschy, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft from a building.

11:24 a.m.: Larry Joe Wicker, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

11:30 a.m.: Kristopher Allen Smith, 28, Nineveh, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

2:03 p.m.: Montgomery G. Evans, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

2:27 p.m.: Austin Lynn Lambert, 27, Dublin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

