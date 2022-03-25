Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 23
2:12 p.m.: Carl Russell Keller, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
6:40 p.m.: Kristopher Allen Smith, 28, Nineveh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:39 p.m.: Kurtis Andrew Brown, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:55 p.m.: Keith A. Hendershott, 30, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:04 p.m.: Arleena Bessie Carr, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 24
9:58 a.m.: Margaret Mary Smith, 36, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:57 p.m.: Randy Wade Rininger, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 23
11:37 a.m.: Kimberly M. Kaiser, 37, Alton, Illinois, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
2:44 p.m.: Kember R. Freeman, 20, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
3:28 p.m.: Benny G. Hartig Jr., 30, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
5:38 p.m.: Michael E. Eadler, 29, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 23
11:50 a.m.: Emilee Anne Childers, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Noon: Cody York Watson, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
6:47 p.m.: Margaret Mary Smith, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
8:25 p.m.: David Colburn, 36, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of habitual traffic violator.
March 24
11:20 a.m.: Joyce Ann Lagunes Franceschy, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft from a building.
11:24 a.m.: Larry Joe Wicker, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:30 a.m.: Kristopher Allen Smith, 28, Nineveh, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
2:03 p.m.: Montgomery G. Evans, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:27 p.m.: Austin Lynn Lambert, 27, Dublin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
