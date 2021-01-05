Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Jan. 4
3:14 p.m.: Indecent exposure reported in the 300 block of S. Mulberry St.
Jan. 5
10:45 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Huntersville and Pearl.
11:27 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 100 block of W. Boehringer St.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Jan. 4
2:39 p.m.: Zachary Nathaniel Love, 35, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:17 p.m.: Gerald L. Frensemeier, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
7:35 p.m.: Derek Samuel Decker, 25, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisiting.
Jan. 5
1:35 a.m.: Kevin Joel Martinez Torres, 22, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while never having obtained a license (second offense).
9:10 a.m.: Lucy May Burchett, 34, Aurora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
12:34 p.m.: Bobby E. Lucas, 44, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Jan. 6
1:37 a.m.: Austin Jacob Martin, 22, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Jan. 5
6 a.m.: Fight reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Dr.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Jan. 4
3:29 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth St.
7:17 p.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.
7:35 p.m.: Resisting reported in the 200 block of N. Franklin St.
Jan. 5
6 a.m.: Fight reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Dr.
1:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Main St.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Jan. 4
4:57 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 9600 block of N. Spades Road, Sunman.
Jan. 5
4:04 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of Railroad Ave., Osgood.
11:30 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of Michael St., Versailles.
11:37 p.m.: Overdose reported at N. U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 700 N., Osgood.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Jan. 4
4:01 p.m.: Samuel Webster DeBoard, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. In addition, he was served an unspecified out of county warrant.
Jan. 5
9:33 a.m.: Carlos J. Hammond, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, and unlawful possession of a syringe.
11:14 a.m.: Randall L. Terry Jr., 45, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of fraud, deception, and receiving stolen property.
5:59 p.m.: Susan Kay Coyle, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
6:15 p.m.: Susan Aerial Dawn Lewis, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
6:31 p.m.: Nannie Lilandranre Graves, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
9 p.m.: Dakota Cameron Simpson, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Jan. 6
8:57 a.m.: Devin Jones, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
