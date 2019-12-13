Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Dec. 12

8:02 p.m.: Alisha Lorann Denton, 35, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

8:02 p.m.: Kalon A. Wilder, 37, Edinburgh, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of meth.

8:02 p.m.: Zachary Aaron Woodward, 31, Hope, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Incidents

Dec. 12

6:09 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4200 block of N. CR 520 W.

6:18 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N.

9:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E.Sycamore Street, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 12

8:40 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

4:47 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.

8:02 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.

St. Paul Marshal

Dec. 12

Clarksburg Fire Department

Dec. 12

12:54 p.m.: Fire alarm reported on SW Yuma Trail.

Greensburg Fire Department

Dec. 12

2:54 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Crown Point.

5:48 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

6:18 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on Ind. 3 at CR 300 N.

