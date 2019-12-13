Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Dec. 12
8:02 p.m.: Alisha Lorann Denton, 35, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
8:02 p.m.: Kalon A. Wilder, 37, Edinburgh, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of meth.
8:02 p.m.: Zachary Aaron Woodward, 31, Hope, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Incidents
Dec. 12
6:09 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4200 block of N. CR 520 W.
6:18 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N.
9:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E.Sycamore Street, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 12
8:40 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
4:47 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.
8:02 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Dec. 12
6:09 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4200 block of N. CR 520 W.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Dec. 12
12:54 p.m.: Fire alarm reported on SW Yuma Trail.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 12
2:54 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Crown Point.
5:48 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
6:18 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on Ind. 3 at CR 300 N.
