Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 24

10:02 a.m.: Jessica D. Richardson, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

2:33 p.m.: Daniel J. Dreyer II, 45, no address listed, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

8:06 p.m.: David J. Magura, 51, Greensburg, was arrested at Monfort and Forsythe on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

10:30 p.m.: April Renea Atchley, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4600 block of W. CR 700 S. on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

7:01 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2200 block of W. CR 1080 S.

2:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

3:02 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

6:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4500 block of S. CR 220 SW.

6:59 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported at CR 300 S. and 850 E.

8 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of E. CR 650 S.

8:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

8:34 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

7:23 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.

8:24 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

8:46 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

Sept. 25

12:27 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Westport Marshal

Sept. 24

6:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Mulberry Street.

Clarksburg Fire Department

Sept. 24

7:57 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 24,000 block of Combs Lane.

New Point Fire Department

Sept. 24

6:59 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported at CR 300 S. and 850 E.

