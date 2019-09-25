Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 24
10:02 a.m.: Jessica D. Richardson, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:33 p.m.: Daniel J. Dreyer II, 45, no address listed, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
8:06 p.m.: David J. Magura, 51, Greensburg, was arrested at Monfort and Forsythe on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:30 p.m.: April Renea Atchley, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4600 block of W. CR 700 S. on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
7:01 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2200 block of W. CR 1080 S.
2:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
3:02 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
6:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4500 block of S. CR 220 SW.
6:59 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported at CR 300 S. and 850 E.
8 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of E. CR 650 S.
8:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
8:34 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
7:23 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.
8:24 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
8:46 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
Sept. 25
12:27 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Westport Marshal
Sept. 24
6:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Mulberry Street.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Sept. 24
7:57 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 24,000 block of Combs Lane.
New Point Fire Department
Sept. 24
