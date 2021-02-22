Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Feb. 19

7:29 p.m.: Patrick James Hodock, 56, Greensburg, was arrested for resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

9:57 p.m.: David William Terrell, 34, Cincinnati, was arrested for battery, criminal trespassing, dangerous control of a firearm by adult to child and permitting a child in possession of a firearm.

Feb. 21

5:08 p.m.: Tradd Anders Nicholson, 34, Cincinnati, was arrested for deception - identity and dealing marijuana.

Incidents

Feb. 19

12:53 p.m.: Crash reported at 900 W / 1100 S in Greensburg.

1:32 p.m.: Crash reported at 3172 N State Road 3; North Decatur High School.

2:30 p.m.: Crash reported at 5330 E State Road 46 in Greensburg.

3:25 p.m.: Crash reported at State Road 3 / 300 N in Greensburg.

11:01 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 101 N Lincoln St.; Circle K Gas Station in Greensburg.

Feb. 20

12:03 p.m.: Residential alarm reported at 1032 W County Road 800 S in Westport.

2:01 p.m.: Harassment reported at 208 E Main St. in Westport.

5:19 p.m.: Crash with injury reported at State Road 3 / Broadway in Greensburg.

7:58 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 6867 E State Road 46 in Greensburg.

10:51 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at 6831 W County Road 240 NW of Greensburg.

Feb. 21

1:47 a.m.: Unknown crash reported on I-74 / 142 eastbound in Greensburg.

12:29 p.m.: Unknown crash reported at Michigan / 250 in Greensburg.

12:55 p.m.: Domestic reported at 1111 N Anderson St. in Greensburg.

1:01 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 439 E County Road 800 N in Greensburg.

5:04 p.m.: Burglary reported at 1433 W Brockworth Drive; Apt. E in Greensburg.

6:50 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at 110 S State Road 3; Lot 7 in Westport.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Feb. 19

8:18 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 201 S Broadway St.; Greensburg Police Department.

9:29 a.m.: Special investigation reported at 201 S Broadway St.; Greensburg Police Department.

12:26 p.m.: Unknown crash reported at State Road 3 / Freeland in Greensburg.

4:53 p.m.: Crash reported at State Road 3 / N Michigan in Greensburg.

5:08 p.m.: Theft reported at 1087 N Broadway St.: Rural King in Greensburg.

6:20 p.m.: Theft reported at 1700 N Lincoln St.: Aldi’s in Greensburg.

9:57 p.m.: Domestic reported at 325 W. Smith Road; Apt. 13 in Greensburg.

10:32 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at 518 W Main St.; Apt. 12 in Greensburg.

11:19 p.m.: Attempted break in reported at 2108 N Edgewater Drive; Apt. B in Greensburg.

Feb. 20

4:41 a.m.: Domestic reported at 1234 E Central Ave. in Greensburg.

11:20 a.m.: Vehicle break in reported at 723 N. East St. in Greensburg.

12:08 p.m.: Theft reported at 931 N Lakeview Drive in Greensburg.

12:20 p.m.: Crash reported at Freeland / State Road 3 in Greensburg.

4:00 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at 706 W Walnut St.; Apt. B in Greensburg.

4:55 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at Michigan / McKee in Greensburg.

9:01 p.m.: Domestic reported at 718 W Tenth St. in Greensburg.

11:45 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at State Road 3 / Michigan in Greensburg.

Feb. 21

10:59 a.m.: Burglary reported at 322 N Carver St. in Greensburg.

12:08 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 903 S Creek Drive in Greensburg.

12:29 p.m.: Crash with injury reported at Michigan / 250 in Greensburg.

1:47 p.m.: Crash reported at Sixth and Carver in Greensburg.

4:40 p.m.: Fraud reported at 518 W Main St. in Greensburg.

5:04 p.m.: Burglary reported at 1433 W Brockworth Drive; Apt. E in Greensburg.

5:08 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at Michigan / Anderson in Greensburg.

Feb. 22

12:49 a.m.: Harassment reported at 325 W Smith Road; Apt. 13 in Greensburg.

1:35 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 628 W Washington St. in Greensburg.

Rush Co. Police Dept.

Arrests

Feb. 19

11:58 a.m.: Adam Michael Stout, , Rushville, was arrested for possession of marijuana, mischief, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

2:32 p.m.: Larry Joe Wicker, 35, Rushville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

2:52 p.m.: Jennifer Nicole Sorenson, 24, Rushville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

9:45 p.m.: Cody Rex Highfield, 35, Rushville, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Feb. 20

2:54 a.m.: Cole Maurice Carmony, 21, Rushville, was arrested for criminal recklessness and two counts of operating while intoxicated.

Batesville Police Dept.

Feb. 20

11:10 a.m.: Accident reported at 308 E Pearl St. in Batesville.

1:19 p.m.: Theft reported at 109 N Park Ave. in Batesville.

5:04 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 716 S Park Ave.; Liberty Park in Batesville.

8:46 p.m.: Domestic reported at 1121 W. State Road 46 #16 in Batesville.

Feb. 21

8:12 a.m. Criminal mischief reported at 716 S Park Ave.; Liberty Park in Batesville.

9:37 a.m.: Death investigation reported at 44 Chateau Blvd. in Batesville.

12:04 p.m.: Accident reported at Township Line Road / Tekulve Road in Batesville.

Feb. 22

12:42 a.m.: Business alarm reported at 504 E Pearl St.; Lil Charlie’s in Batesville.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Feb. 20

12:12 p.m.: Fraud reported in Milan.

5:11 p.m.: Impaired driver reported westbound on State Road 350 in Moores Hill.

5:54 p.m.: Accident reported at 882 N and State Road 101 in Milan.

7:57 p.m.: Domestic reported at 8281 S US 421 in Madison.

Feb. 21

4:12 a.m.: Kidnapping reported at Mile Marker 157 on I-74 westbound in Sunman.

4:35 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 2866 S Old Michigan Road in Holton.

10:14 a.m.: Animal abuse reported at 418 N Main St. in Milan.

1:24 p.m.: Bank alarm reported at 226 N Meridian St. in Versailles.

9:41 p.m.: Accident reported at 337 N US 421; Bel Air Drive Inn in Versailles.

Feb. 22

2:23 a.m.: Fire/other reported at 6077 E US 50 in Dillsboro.

2:33 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 3407 E US 50; Church on the Rock in Dillsboro.

