Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 19
7:29 p.m.: Patrick James Hodock, 56, Greensburg, was arrested for resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
9:57 p.m.: David William Terrell, 34, Cincinnati, was arrested for battery, criminal trespassing, dangerous control of a firearm by adult to child and permitting a child in possession of a firearm.
Feb. 21
5:08 p.m.: Tradd Anders Nicholson, 34, Cincinnati, was arrested for deception - identity and dealing marijuana.
Incidents
Feb. 19
12:53 p.m.: Crash reported at 900 W / 1100 S in Greensburg.
1:32 p.m.: Crash reported at 3172 N State Road 3; North Decatur High School.
2:30 p.m.: Crash reported at 5330 E State Road 46 in Greensburg.
3:25 p.m.: Crash reported at State Road 3 / 300 N in Greensburg.
11:01 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 101 N Lincoln St.; Circle K Gas Station in Greensburg.
Feb. 20
12:03 p.m.: Residential alarm reported at 1032 W County Road 800 S in Westport.
2:01 p.m.: Harassment reported at 208 E Main St. in Westport.
5:19 p.m.: Crash with injury reported at State Road 3 / Broadway in Greensburg.
7:58 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 6867 E State Road 46 in Greensburg.
10:51 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at 6831 W County Road 240 NW of Greensburg.
Feb. 21
1:47 a.m.: Unknown crash reported on I-74 / 142 eastbound in Greensburg.
12:29 p.m.: Unknown crash reported at Michigan / 250 in Greensburg.
12:55 p.m.: Domestic reported at 1111 N Anderson St. in Greensburg.
1:01 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 439 E County Road 800 N in Greensburg.
5:04 p.m.: Burglary reported at 1433 W Brockworth Drive; Apt. E in Greensburg.
6:50 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at 110 S State Road 3; Lot 7 in Westport.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 19
8:18 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 201 S Broadway St.; Greensburg Police Department.
9:29 a.m.: Special investigation reported at 201 S Broadway St.; Greensburg Police Department.
12:26 p.m.: Unknown crash reported at State Road 3 / Freeland in Greensburg.
4:53 p.m.: Crash reported at State Road 3 / N Michigan in Greensburg.
5:08 p.m.: Theft reported at 1087 N Broadway St.: Rural King in Greensburg.
6:20 p.m.: Theft reported at 1700 N Lincoln St.: Aldi’s in Greensburg.
9:57 p.m.: Domestic reported at 325 W. Smith Road; Apt. 13 in Greensburg.
10:32 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at 518 W Main St.; Apt. 12 in Greensburg.
11:19 p.m.: Attempted break in reported at 2108 N Edgewater Drive; Apt. B in Greensburg.
Feb. 20
4:41 a.m.: Domestic reported at 1234 E Central Ave. in Greensburg.
11:20 a.m.: Vehicle break in reported at 723 N. East St. in Greensburg.
12:08 p.m.: Theft reported at 931 N Lakeview Drive in Greensburg.
12:20 p.m.: Crash reported at Freeland / State Road 3 in Greensburg.
4:00 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at 706 W Walnut St.; Apt. B in Greensburg.
4:55 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at Michigan / McKee in Greensburg.
9:01 p.m.: Domestic reported at 718 W Tenth St. in Greensburg.
11:45 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at State Road 3 / Michigan in Greensburg.
Feb. 21
10:59 a.m.: Burglary reported at 322 N Carver St. in Greensburg.
12:08 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 903 S Creek Drive in Greensburg.
12:29 p.m.: Crash with injury reported at Michigan / 250 in Greensburg.
1:47 p.m.: Crash reported at Sixth and Carver in Greensburg.
4:40 p.m.: Fraud reported at 518 W Main St. in Greensburg.
5:04 p.m.: Burglary reported at 1433 W Brockworth Drive; Apt. E in Greensburg.
5:08 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at Michigan / Anderson in Greensburg.
Feb. 22
12:49 a.m.: Harassment reported at 325 W Smith Road; Apt. 13 in Greensburg.
1:35 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 628 W Washington St. in Greensburg.
Rush Co. Police Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 19
11:58 a.m.: Adam Michael Stout, , Rushville, was arrested for possession of marijuana, mischief, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
2:32 p.m.: Larry Joe Wicker, 35, Rushville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
2:52 p.m.: Jennifer Nicole Sorenson, 24, Rushville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
9:45 p.m.: Cody Rex Highfield, 35, Rushville, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 20
2:54 a.m.: Cole Maurice Carmony, 21, Rushville, was arrested for criminal recklessness and two counts of operating while intoxicated.
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 20
11:10 a.m.: Accident reported at 308 E Pearl St. in Batesville.
1:19 p.m.: Theft reported at 109 N Park Ave. in Batesville.
5:04 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 716 S Park Ave.; Liberty Park in Batesville.
8:46 p.m.: Domestic reported at 1121 W. State Road 46 #16 in Batesville.
Feb. 21
8:12 a.m. Criminal mischief reported at 716 S Park Ave.; Liberty Park in Batesville.
9:37 a.m.: Death investigation reported at 44 Chateau Blvd. in Batesville.
12:04 p.m.: Accident reported at Township Line Road / Tekulve Road in Batesville.
Feb. 22
12:42 a.m.: Business alarm reported at 504 E Pearl St.; Lil Charlie’s in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 20
12:12 p.m.: Fraud reported in Milan.
5:11 p.m.: Impaired driver reported westbound on State Road 350 in Moores Hill.
5:54 p.m.: Accident reported at 882 N and State Road 101 in Milan.
7:57 p.m.: Domestic reported at 8281 S US 421 in Madison.
Feb. 21
4:12 a.m.: Kidnapping reported at Mile Marker 157 on I-74 westbound in Sunman.
4:35 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 2866 S Old Michigan Road in Holton.
10:14 a.m.: Animal abuse reported at 418 N Main St. in Milan.
1:24 p.m.: Bank alarm reported at 226 N Meridian St. in Versailles.
9:41 p.m.: Accident reported at 337 N US 421; Bel Air Drive Inn in Versailles.
Feb. 22
2:23 a.m.: Fire/other reported at 6077 E US 50 in Dillsboro.
2:33 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 3407 E US 50; Church on the Rock in Dillsboro.
