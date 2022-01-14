Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 12

5:54 a.m.: Martin Isaiah Dominguez, 24, Moores Hill, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

10:54 a.m.: Brandon Lee Conn, 20, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:24 p.m .: Gregory Allen Easterly, 41, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:32 p.m.: Heather Inez Butterfield, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Jan. 13

1:23 p.m.: Omer D. Ball, 61, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Jan. 14

12:19 a.m.: Tristan Patrick Land, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and dealing meth.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 12

2:55 p.m.: Patrick L. McAdams, 43, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:19 p.m.: Jeffrey A. Johnson, 42, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:31 p.m.: Jennifer A. Lyons, 40, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:43 p.m.: Dusty W. Collins, 39, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, resisting, and possession of meth.

6:24 p.m.: Chasity F. Winters, 39, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, obstruction, and resisting.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 12

10:03 a.m.: Mark Allen Logsdon, 42, Rushville, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.

2:08 p.m.: James Dynnis Imel Jr., 42, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of meth (three counts), and possession of marijuana.

4:01 p.m.: Karen L. Rose, 60, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Jan. 13

12:46 p.m.: Anthony Wayne Jones, 56, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you