Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 12
5:54 a.m.: Martin Isaiah Dominguez, 24, Moores Hill, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:54 a.m.: Brandon Lee Conn, 20, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:24 p.m .: Gregory Allen Easterly, 41, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:32 p.m.: Heather Inez Butterfield, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 13
1:23 p.m.: Omer D. Ball, 61, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 14
12:19 a.m.: Tristan Patrick Land, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and dealing meth.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 12
2:55 p.m.: Patrick L. McAdams, 43, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:19 p.m.: Jeffrey A. Johnson, 42, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:31 p.m.: Jennifer A. Lyons, 40, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:43 p.m.: Dusty W. Collins, 39, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, resisting, and possession of meth.
6:24 p.m.: Chasity F. Winters, 39, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, obstruction, and resisting.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 12
10:03 a.m.: Mark Allen Logsdon, 42, Rushville, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.
2:08 p.m.: James Dynnis Imel Jr., 42, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of meth (three counts), and possession of marijuana.
4:01 p.m.: Karen L. Rose, 60, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Jan. 13
12:46 p.m.: Anthony Wayne Jones, 56, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
