Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

Jan. 9

1:18 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9000 block of Hamburg Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 10

4:37 p.m.: Brian K. Mozingo, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

7:13 p.m.: Susan Blaine Baldwin, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

7:13 p.m.: Angela Marie Morris, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

8:33 p.m.: James L. Catron Jr., 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Greensburg Fire

Jan. 9

6:12 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at Speedway gas station, 1806 N. Lincoln Street.

St. Paul Fire

Jan. 9

4:19 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 5415 N CR 700 W.

