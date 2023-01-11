Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
Jan. 9
1:18 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9000 block of Hamburg Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 10
4:37 p.m.: Brian K. Mozingo, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
7:13 p.m.: Susan Blaine Baldwin, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
7:13 p.m.: Angela Marie Morris, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
8:33 p.m.: James L. Catron Jr., 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 9
6:12 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at Speedway gas station, 1806 N. Lincoln Street.
St. Paul Fire
Jan. 9
4:19 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 5415 N CR 700 W.
