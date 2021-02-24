Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 22
1:07 p.m.: Ruth R Black, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:02 p.m.: Daniel J Meister, 31, Batesville, was arrested for deception - identity and habitual traffic violations.
8:44 p.m.: Steven James Imel, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 23
1:07 p.m.: Johnny Wayne Denney, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:04 a.m.: Vikas Dharambir-Singh, 23, Greensburg, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
3:35 p.m.: Crystal McFadden, 29, Hanover, was arrested.
Feb. 24
12:08 a.m.: Derek Samuel Decker, 25, Batesville, was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of methamphetamine.
Incidents
Feb. 22
8:51 a.m.: Civil dispute reported at 1805 S County Road 850 E in Greensburg.
4:44 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 46 / 250 W in Greensburg.
Feb. 23
12:27 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 4980 W Old Highway 46; Dingy’s Restaurant in Greensburg.
5:18 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 5920 N Old US Highway 421 in St. Paul.
10:27 a.m.: Reckless driver reported at 3871 W Old Highway 46; northbound in Greensburg.
12:36 p.m.: Theft reported at 2059 W State Road 46; Henry’s U Store and Lock It in Greensburg.
1:10 p.m.: Crash reported on I-74 / 131 eastbound in Greensburg.
7:39 p.m.: Theft reported at 518 W Main St.; Apt. 10 in Greensburg.
7:52 p.m.: Crash reported at 3107 E County Road 820 S in Greensburg.
10:05 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at I-74 / 137 westbound in Greensburg.
Feb. 24
3:23 a.m.: Crash reported at 2547 W County Road 1000 S in Westport.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 22
9:09 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at St. Paul Ballpark in Greensburg.
Feb. 23
7:09 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 720 N Lincoln St; Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg.
12:04 p.m.: Crash reported at Freeland / Middle Drive in Greensburg.
1:03 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 114 E Washington St; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.
4:48 p.m.: Theft reported at 705 E Freeland Road; Callback only in Greensburg.
6:35 p.m.: Theft reported at 230 W Main St.; Family Dollar in Greensburg.
8:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 1705 N Tyrel Ave. in Greensburg.
9:58 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 608 E Mobley Drive in Greensburg.
11:26 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 101 N Lincoln St.; Circle K Gas Station in Greensburg.
Feb. 24
12:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 720 N Lincoln St.; Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg.
Rush Co. Police Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 22
11:47 a.m.: Samuel Jordan Benslay, 26, Rushville, was arrested for failure to appear.
12:31 a.m.: Amy Nicole Carter, 34, was arrested and held on an out of county warrant.
12:34 a.m.: Yvonne N Ervin, 37, Knightstown, was arrested and held on an out of county warrant.
2:11 p.m.: Tiffany Lynn Turner, 33, Jeffersonville, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I/II controlled substance and operating with never having a license.
11:54 p.m.: Brian Eugene Thompson, 44, Rushville, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Feb. 23
1:43 p.m.: Kristina Mae Blevins, 30, Kennard, was arrested.
Feb. 24
3:29 a.m.: Robert Ray Henline, 48, Carthage, was arrested for resisting law enforcement and residential entry.
6:49 a.m.: Alexander Lee Garris, 23, Greensburg, was arrested for auto theft/receiving, obstruction of justice and leaving the scene of an accident injury/death.
8:17 a.m.: Tisha Copple, 30, Rushville, was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
8:46 a.m.: Dennis J Cole, 39, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 22
11:05 a.m.: Fraud reported at 137 S Main St.; PNC Bank in Batesville.
1:32 p.m.: Accident reported at Taco Bell in Batesville.
2:30 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 558 E Pearl St.; Hucks Gas Station in Batesville.
3:22 p.m.: Accident reported at Lammers Pike / State Road 46 in Batesville.
4:01 p.m.: Domestic reported at 132 S Main St. in Batesville.
6:49 p.m.: Domestic reported at 16 Schricker Court in Batesville.
Feb. 23
9:49 a.m.: Fraud reported at 114 Chateau Blvd. in Batesville.
10:17 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 170 Egs Blvd. in Batesville.
3:07 p.m.: Accident reported at Walnut Street / Pearl Street in Batesville.
4:16 p.m.: Accident reported at 206 State Road 129 in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 22
10:55 a.m.: Fraud reported at 4632 E Morris Firehouse Road in Batesville.
1:14 p.m.: Domestic reported at 102 W First North St.; Ripley County Annex Building in Versailles.
3:15 p.m.: Civil dispute reported at
8:07 p.m.: Unknown accident reported at 900 W / US 50 in Holton.
8:13 p.m.: Business alarm reported at 226 N Meridian St. in Sunman.
8:38 p.m.: Domestic reported at 328 S Meridian St.; #49 in Sunman.
Feb. 23
7:15 a.m.: Unknown accident reported at 2121 W US 50 in Holton.
Feb. 24
5:11 a.m.: Accident reported at 3086 S US 421 in Versailles.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 17
9:00 p.m.: Cody R Marshall, 24, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 18
9:00 p.m.: Cody A Hibbard, 24, Hamilton (OH), was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
9:00 p.m.: Taylor M Mills, 25, Hamilton (OH), was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 19
7:58 p.m.: Crystal M Berry, 55, Brookville, was arrested for driving while suspended.
9:30 p.m.: William Brockman, 32, Hamilton (OH), was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol.
Feb. 20
4:28 a.m.: James L Peters, 42, Hamilton (OH), was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
2:02 p.m.: Joshua T Trammell, 43, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and resisting law enforcement.
Feb. 21
3:27 a.m.: Robert D Brewer, 40, Brookville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 22
1:25 p.m.: Justin D Carnes, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:36 p.m.: Joseph L David, 24, Laurel, was arrested for driving while suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.