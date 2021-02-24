Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Feb. 22

1:07 p.m.: Ruth R Black, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:02 p.m.: Daniel J Meister, 31, Batesville, was arrested for deception - identity and habitual traffic violations.

8:44 p.m.: Steven James Imel, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 23

1:07 p.m.: Johnny Wayne Denney, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:04 a.m.: Vikas Dharambir-Singh, 23, Greensburg, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

3:35 p.m.: Crystal McFadden, 29, Hanover, was arrested.

Feb. 24

12:08 a.m.: Derek Samuel Decker, 25, Batesville, was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of methamphetamine.

Incidents

Feb. 22

8:51 a.m.: Civil dispute reported at 1805 S County Road 850 E in Greensburg.

4:44 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 46 / 250 W in Greensburg.

Feb. 23

12:27 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 4980 W Old Highway 46; Dingy’s Restaurant in Greensburg.

5:18 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 5920 N Old US Highway 421 in St. Paul.

10:27 a.m.: Reckless driver reported at 3871 W Old Highway 46; northbound in Greensburg.

12:36 p.m.: Theft reported at 2059 W State Road 46; Henry’s U Store and Lock It in Greensburg.

1:10 p.m.: Crash reported on I-74 / 131 eastbound in Greensburg.

7:39 p.m.: Theft reported at 518 W Main St.; Apt. 10 in Greensburg.

7:52 p.m.: Crash reported at 3107 E County Road 820 S in Greensburg.

10:05 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at I-74 / 137 westbound in Greensburg.

Feb. 24

3:23 a.m.: Crash reported at 2547 W County Road 1000 S in Westport.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Feb. 22

9:09 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at St. Paul Ballpark in Greensburg.

Feb. 23

7:09 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 720 N Lincoln St; Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg.

12:04 p.m.: Crash reported at Freeland / Middle Drive in Greensburg.

1:03 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 114 E Washington St; Apt. 1 in Greensburg.

4:48 p.m.: Theft reported at 705 E Freeland Road; Callback only in Greensburg.

6:35 p.m.: Theft reported at 230 W Main St.; Family Dollar in Greensburg.

8:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 1705 N Tyrel Ave. in Greensburg.

9:58 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 608 E Mobley Drive in Greensburg.

11:26 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 101 N Lincoln St.; Circle K Gas Station in Greensburg.

Feb. 24

12:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 720 N Lincoln St.; Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg.

Rush Co. Police Dept.

Arrests

Feb. 22

11:47 a.m.: Samuel Jordan Benslay, 26, Rushville, was arrested for failure to appear.

12:31 a.m.: Amy Nicole Carter, 34, was arrested and held on an out of county warrant.

12:34 a.m.: Yvonne N Ervin, 37, Knightstown, was arrested and held on an out of county warrant.

2:11 p.m.: Tiffany Lynn Turner, 33, Jeffersonville, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I/II controlled substance and operating with never having a license.

11:54 p.m.: Brian Eugene Thompson, 44, Rushville, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Feb. 23

1:43 p.m.: Kristina Mae Blevins, 30, Kennard, was arrested.

Feb. 24

3:29 a.m.: Robert Ray Henline, 48, Carthage, was arrested for resisting law enforcement and residential entry.

6:49 a.m.: Alexander Lee Garris, 23, Greensburg, was arrested for auto theft/receiving, obstruction of justice and leaving the scene of an accident injury/death.

8:17 a.m.: Tisha Copple, 30, Rushville, was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

8:46 a.m.: Dennis J Cole, 39, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Batesville Police Dept.

Feb. 22

11:05 a.m.: Fraud reported at 137 S Main St.; PNC Bank in Batesville.

1:32 p.m.: Accident reported at Taco Bell in Batesville.

2:30 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 558 E Pearl St.; Hucks Gas Station in Batesville.

3:22 p.m.: Accident reported at Lammers Pike / State Road 46 in Batesville.

4:01 p.m.: Domestic reported at 132 S Main St. in Batesville.

6:49 p.m.: Domestic reported at 16 Schricker Court in Batesville.

Feb. 23

9:49 a.m.: Fraud reported at 114 Chateau Blvd. in Batesville.

10:17 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 170 Egs Blvd. in Batesville.

3:07 p.m.: Accident reported at Walnut Street / Pearl Street in Batesville.

4:16 p.m.: Accident reported at 206 State Road 129 in Batesville.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Feb. 22

10:55 a.m.: Fraud reported at 4632 E Morris Firehouse Road in Batesville.

1:14 p.m.: Domestic reported at 102 W First North St.; Ripley County Annex Building in Versailles.

3:15 p.m.: Civil dispute reported at

8:07 p.m.: Unknown accident reported at 900 W / US 50 in Holton.

8:13 p.m.: Business alarm reported at 226 N Meridian St. in Sunman.

8:38 p.m.: Domestic reported at 328 S Meridian St.; #49 in Sunman.

Feb. 23

7:15 a.m.: Unknown accident reported at 2121 W US 50 in Holton.

Feb. 24

5:11 a.m.: Accident reported at 3086 S US 421 in Versailles.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Feb. 17

9:00 p.m.: Cody R Marshall, 24, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 18

9:00 p.m.: Cody A Hibbard, 24, Hamilton (OH), was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

9:00 p.m.: Taylor M Mills, 25, Hamilton (OH), was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Feb. 19

7:58 p.m.: Crystal M Berry, 55, Brookville, was arrested for driving while suspended.

9:30 p.m.: William Brockman, 32, Hamilton (OH), was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol.

Feb. 20

4:28 a.m.: James L Peters, 42, Hamilton (OH), was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

2:02 p.m.: Joshua T Trammell, 43, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and resisting law enforcement.

Feb. 21

3:27 a.m.: Robert D Brewer, 40, Brookville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Feb. 22

1:25 p.m.: Justin D Carnes, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:36 p.m.: Joseph L David, 24, Laurel, was arrested for driving while suspended.

