Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 13
1:07 a.m.: Timothy Lee Tackett, 53, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 2
7:36 p.m.: Rodney L. Johnson, 57, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Sept. 5
5:52 p.m.: Jessica M. Carpenter, 34, Oldenburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and false informing.
Sept. 7
8:26 a.m.: William L. Crank, 26, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended (with a prior) and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 9
2:40 a.m.: Mark D. Hinson, 43, Liberty, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
2:40 a.m.: John O. McNabb, 44, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and possession of marijuana.
7 p.m.: Brandon J. Ertel, 30, Cedar Grove, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
8:44 p.m.: Natashia J. Peters, 27, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Sept. 12
1 p.m.: Christopher M. Kennedy, 36, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 13
2:45 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 726 W. 11th Street.
1:12 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Michigan and Ireland.
3:16 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 905 W. Keegans Way.
10:26 p.m.: Gas leak reported at 206 W. Hendricks Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.