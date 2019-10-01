Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 30
10:10 a.m.: James Michael Kimball, 40, Hartsville, was arrested in Dearborn County on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
12:33 p.m.: Matthew Edward Workman, 22, Osgood, was arrested in Dearborn County on an unspecified warrant.
6:45 p.m.: Jeffrey S. Bates, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1200 block of S. CR 280 E. on a preliminary charge of contempt of court. Bates was later additionally charged in keeping with an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Sept. 30
11:28 a.m.: Theft reported in Millhousen.
3:48 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 850 W.
7:15 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 650 N.
Oct. 1
2:06 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 200 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 30
10:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:09 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.
2:55 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Michigan and Ireland.
4:50 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
9:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
Burney Fire Department
Sept. 30
3:48 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 850 W.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Sept. 30
7:15 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on Ind. 3 at CR 650 N.
Greensburg Fire Department
Sept. 30
3:48 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 850 W.
7:15 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 650 N.
Letts Fire Department
Sept. 30
2:08 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.
3:48 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 850 W.
