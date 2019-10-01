Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 30

10:10 a.m.: James Michael Kimball, 40, Hartsville, was arrested in Dearborn County on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

12:33 p.m.: Matthew Edward Workman, 22, Osgood, was arrested in Dearborn County on an unspecified warrant.

6:45 p.m.: Jeffrey S. Bates, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1200 block of S. CR 280 E. on a preliminary charge of contempt of court. Bates was later additionally charged in keeping with an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Sept. 30

11:28 a.m.: Theft reported in Millhousen.

3:48 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 850 W.

7:15 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 650 N.

Oct. 1

2:06 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 200 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 30

10:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

11:09 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.

2:55 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Michigan and Ireland.

4:50 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

9:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

Burney Fire Department

Sept. 30

Clarksburg Fire Department

Sept. 30

Greensburg Fire Department

Sept. 30

Letts Fire Department

Sept. 30

2:08 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.

