Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Jan. 30
2:15 p.m.: Noah Michael Paton, 21, Greensburg, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
8:44 p.m.: Travis Lee Bishop, 38, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and possession of marijuana.
Jan. 31
1:12 a.m.: Austin Scott Jones, 22, Greensburg, was arrested for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more.
10:24 a.m.: Tony L Meeks, 42, Greensburg, was arrested for intimidation.
7:52 p.m.: Andrew J Waggoner, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Jan. 29
7:34 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 801 E. Cougar Road in Westport.
6:58 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at State Road 46 280 W. in Greensburg
Jan. 30
1:03 a.m.: Crash with injury reported at 1126 W. County Road 800 S. in Westport.
1:32 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 46 / 850 E. in Greensburg
2:14 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 308 N. Dean Street in Westport.
2:15 p.m.: Crash reported at 105 W. Sycamore Street in Westport.
5:46 p.m.: Theft reported at 790 Greensburg Commons; Walmart in Greensburg.
6:02 p.m.: Crash reported at State Road 46 / 600 E. in Greensburg.
6:26 p.m.: Crash reported at I-74 / 135 Westbound in Greensburg.
9:19 p.m.: Crash reported at State Road 3 / StateRoad 46 in Greensburg.
Jan. 31
11:31 a.m.: Crash with injury reported at 5942 W. COunty Road 550 N. in St. Paul.
7:21 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1032 N. Anderson St.; Tiger Auto Body in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Jan. 29
7:38 a.m.: Theft reported at 900 N. Big Blue Ave.; Greensburg Elementary School.
1:55 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1801 N. Broadway Street; Wendy’s in Greensburg.
Jan. 30
9:26 a.m.: Domestic reported at 1429 W. Rebecca Parkway in Greensburg.
1:06 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at Main / Ireland in Greensburg.
1:32 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 46 / 850 E. in Greensburg.
8:44 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at Central / Lincoln in Greensburg.
Jan. 31
5:45 a.m.: Attempted break in reported at 936 E. Colonial Manor; Apt. 409 in Greensburg.
9:20 a.m.: Crash reported at McKee / East in Greensburg.
12:25 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 613 W. Walnut Street in Greensburg.
12:39 p.m.: Domestic reported at N. Michigan / N. Ireland in Greensburg.
6:13 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at 616 E. Mobley Drive in Greensburg.
7:56 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 715 S. Michigan Avenue in Greensburg.
Feb. 1
4:11 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 730 W. Main St.; West Main Laundromat in Greensburg.
4:37 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at Monfort / Fifth in Greensburg.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Jan. 29
10:53 a.m.: Bradley Luke Duncan, 32, Carthage, was arrested on writs of attachment.
11:55 a.m.: Kevin Jo Oliver, 27, Anderson, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
12:09 p.m.: Cindy Jo Ziglar, 49, Spiceland, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:14 p.m.: Chrystal Lynn Dean, 35, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:19 p.m.: Taliesya Maree Foster, 28, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 31
1:05 p.m.: Donald L Cutler, 38, Rushville, was arrested for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Batesville Police Dept.
Jan. 29
10:28 a.m.: Scam reported at 41 Village Road in Batesville.
2:26 p.m.: Accident reported at Walnut Street and State Road 46 in Batesville.
Jan. 30
7:49 a.m.: Alarm at bank reported at 1362 State Road 46 E. in Batesville.
8:37 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 20 Alpine Drive in Batesville.
10:02 a.m.: Domestic reported at 201Country Club Drive; Apt. B4 in Batesville.
Jan. 31
12:30 a.m.: Accident reported at State Road 229 / I-74 overpass in Batesville.
1:45 a.m.: Fight reported at Biergarten Bier Hall at 36 S. Walnut Street in Batesville.
4:15 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 321 Mitchell Ave.; Margaret Mary Health in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 29
1:52 p.m.: Identity theft reported at 6551 S. 225 W. in Versailles
3:42 p.m.: Identity theft reported at 210 N Monroe Street in Versailles.
6:54 p.m.: Crash reported at Bischoff Road / State Road 229 in Batesville.
Jan. 30
7:39 a.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 3622 E. 200 S. in Dillsboro.
1:57 p.m.: Domestic reported at 523 Shook St. in Osgood.
5:36 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at the State Park Entrance in Versailles.
6:38 p.m.: Accident reported at W. State Road 48 and 250 W. in Batesville
Jan. 31
12:15 a.m.: Accident reported at 1175 W. 950 N. in Batesville.
12:55 a.m.: Domestic reported at 111 W. Washington Street in Sunman.
1:42 a.m.: Accident reported at 608 S. Adams Street in Versailles.
9:13 a.m.: Accident reported at 806 Morris Street in Osgood.
3:07 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 3806 E. 1400 N. in Batesville.
3:38 p.m.: Inmate problem reported at 210 N. Monroe Street in Versailles.
5:28 p.m.: Un-secure premises reported at 418 E. Carr Street; Milan Elementary School.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Jan. 27
3:15 p.m.: Ashley M Feeback, 28, Brookville, was arrested for probation violation.
Jan. 28
7:14 p.m.: Edward L Gerrian, 73, Connersville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
9:58 p.m.: Julianna K Korner, 49, Brookville was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:09 p.m.: Daniel R Massey, 40, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 29
10:55 a.m.: Angela R Roth, 40, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:00 a.m.: David R Ward, 28, Middletown (OH), was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
6:45 p.m.: David S Lakes, 35, Hamilton (OH), was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Jan. 31
4:12 p.m.: Boyd J Isaacs, 55, Laurel, was arrested for driving while suspended.
11:27 p.m.: Ashleigh M Davis, 28, Bath, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Jan. 24
8:18 p.m.: A two vehicle accident was reported at State Road 1 and US 52.
