Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 19
9:57 a.m.: Tyler Jacob Harris, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
3:36 p.m.: James Barber, 45, Maineville, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:54 p.m.: Tracy A. Johnson, 57, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of conspiracy, racketeering/corrupt business influence, dealing meth, and possession of meth.
5:54 p.m.: Corrie Ann McNamara, 28, Elko, Nevada, was arrested on preliminary charges of conspiracy, racketeering/corrupt business influence, dealing meth, and possession of meth.
6:27 p.m.: Kiara Mae Walls-Sobieck, 21, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
May 20
12:40 a.m.: Jamon Dominic Hogan, 21, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license and dealing marijuana.
11:02 a.m.: Lindsay Renee Martin, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:16 p.m.: Theresa A. Odom, 46, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
14:11:31 05/19/21 Fight 2272 S COUNTY RD 700 W, GREENSBURG.
16:12:16 05/19/21 Crash Injury 4811 S COUNTY RD 800 E, GREENSBURG.
18:27:30 05/19/21 Drugs / Invest E JUNCTION, GREENSBURG.
00:40:45 05/20/21 Drugs / Invest 200 S / 850 W, GREENSBURG.
11:47:16 05/20/21 Crash Pd 1661 N MICHIGAN AV; ENNEKING AUTO BODY, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
09:55:31 05/19/21 FIRE INVEST 924 E HENDRICKS ST, GREENSBURG.
16:12:16 05/19/21 CRASH INJURY 4811 S COUNTY RD 800 E, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
06:52:28 05/19/21 Veh Break In 319 W SECOND ST, GREENSBURG.
07:23:41 05/19/21 Veh Break In 907 N CARVER ST, GREENSBURG.
10:01:37 05/19/21 Veh Break In 810 W BRIARWOOD WAY, GREENSBURG.
11:02:01 05/19/21 Theft 1923 N CARVER ST;APT 4, GREENSBURG.
12:04:49 05/19/21 Burglary 907 N CARVER ST, GREENSBURG.
14:34:19 05/19/21 Crash Pd BROADWAY / TENTH, GREENSBURG.
21:23:49 05/19/21 Crash Pd BARACHEL / LINCOLN, GREENSBURG.
22:01:39 05/19/21 Drugs / Invest MIDDLE / GREENVIEW, GREENSBURG.
23:10:28 05/19/21 Theft 726 W BRIARWOOD WAY; APT A, GREENSBURG.
11:47:16 05/20/21 Crash Pd 1661 N MICHIGAN AV; ENNEKING AUTO BODY, GREENSBURG.
13:01:41 05/20/21 Vehicle Theft I-74 / MM 164 WB.
14:03:21 05/20/21 Crash Type Unk PARK / THIRD, GREENSBURG.
16:07:45 05/20/21 Crash Pd FREELAND / STATE RD 3, GREENSBURG.
20:54:57 05/20/21 Disorderly Pers 1029 N PARK ST, GREENSBURG.
Letts Fire Dept.
16:12:16 05/19/21 CRASH INJURY 4811 S COUNTY RD 800 E, GREENSBURG.
Napoleon Fire Dept.
16:12:16 05/19/21 CRASH INJURY 4811 S COUNTY RD 800 E, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 19
6:58 p.m.: Bryce Storm Lee Nichols, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
May 20
12:46 p.m.: Lindsay Renee Martin, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
12:46 p.m.: William J. Zapfe, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving, and operating while never having obtained a license.
1:15 p.m.: Lindsey D. Fonseth, 63, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
17:06:40 05/19/21 FIRE INVEST 305 E RIVER BEND CT CT, ST.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.