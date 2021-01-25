Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Jan. 22
7:06 p.m.: Tony L Meeks, 42, Greensburg, was arrested for criminal mischief.
Jan. 23
2:23 p.m.: Trevor Joseph Payne, 26, Greenwood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:10 p.m.: Dakota John Wesseler, 18, Greensburg, was arrested for minor possession of alcohol and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jan. 25
1:08 a.m.: Joseph M Radek, 43, Clinton (TN), was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Jan. 22
9:49 a.m.: Crash reported at 3172 N. State Road 3; North Decatur High School.
4:22 p.m.: Vehicle break in reported at 13548 S. County Road 1100 W. in Westport.
6:24 p.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 5033 W. County Road 800 S in Greensburg.
7:12 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 1200 S. / 1050 W. in Greensburg.
Jan. 23
1:55 a.m. Alarm at residence reported at 5033 W. County Road 800 S. in Greensburg.
8:06 a.m.: Fight reported at 22311 N. State Road 3; Sears in Greensburg.
10:41 a.m.: Burglary reported at 820 S. Boulevard Road in Greensburg.
11:09 a.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 6870 E. County Road 600 S. in Greensburg.
2:22 p.m.: Fight reported at 315 N. Michigan Ave. in Greensburg.
10:22 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 3218 W. County road 650 N. in Greensburg.
10:34 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1330 N. Anderson Street; Kova Fertilizer Co. in Greensburg.
10:58 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 2673 N. County Road 400 E. in Greensburg.
Jan 24
12:10 a.m.: Crash reported at 350 W. / 1000 S.; between 1000 and 1050 in Greensburg.
1:48 a.m.: Intoxicated driver reported on I-74 / 12 Westbound in Greensburg.
2:50 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 2372 W. State Road 46; Lowe’s Pellets and Grain Inc. in Greensburg.
12:13 p.m.: Burglary reported at 3970 W. County Road 500 N. in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 22
6:55 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 805 E. Randall Street; Kevin’s Mini Storage in Greensburg.
7:06 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 720 N. Lincoln Street; Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
8:50 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1424 N. Liberty CIR W; Top Flight Athletics LLC in Greensburg.
11:31 p.m.: Harassment reported at 323 N. Anderson Street in Greensburg.
11:38 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 809 S. County Road 200 W.; Allen Memorial Pool in Greensburg.
Jan. 23
5:10 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1005 N. Lincoln Street; Pizza King in Greensburg.
7:07 a.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 2317 N. State Road 3; Fairfield Hotel in Greensburg.
7:46 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1131 W. Westridge Parkway #A; B and C Tool Rental in Greensburg.
9:32 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 928 E. Washington Street in Greensburg.
12:40 p.m.: Theft reported at 201 S. Broadway Street; Greensburg Police Department.
11:10 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at Lincoln / Barachel in Greensburg.
Jan. 24
5:41 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1703 N. Lincoln Street; El Reparo in Greensburg.
10:11 a.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 103 S. Poplar Street in Greensburg.
11:25 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 935 E. Colonial Manor Drive; Apt. 308 in Greensburg
5:10 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 405 E. Freeland Road; Marathon Gas Station in Greensburg.
6:49 p.m.: Theft reported at 1401 N. Franklin Street; Apt. 2 in Greensburg.
10:19 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 330 N. Davidson Street in Greensburg.
11:22 p.m: Drugs/investigation reported at Thomas / Montfort in Greensburg.
Jan. 25
12:02 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at Central / Michigan in Greensburg
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Jan. 23
1:12 a.m.: Sarah Rochelle Burchett, 37, Shelbyville was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI).
Batesville Police Dept.
Jan. 22
4:09 p.m.: Theft reported at 201 Country Club Drive; A12, in Batesville
11:13 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 321 Mitchell Ave.; Margaret Mary Health, in Batesville.
Jan. 23
4:22 p.m.: Accident reported at 1034 N. State Road 229; Kroger in Batesville.
Jan. 24
1:36 a.m.: Wrong way driver reported Eastbound on I-74 from the 145 mile marker in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jan. 22
6:20 a.m.: Accident reported at 13818 N. State Road 229 in Batesville.
Jan. 23
4:57 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 3622 E. 200 S. in Dillsboro.
5:12 p.m.: Impaired driver reported at 500 S. / US 421 in Versailles.
6:44 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 631 W. Eckert St.; Schneiders Scrap Metal in Osgood.
7:00 p.m.: Accident reported at 5113 W. 900 S. in Madison.
8:06 p.m.: Accident reported at 900 S. / Old Michigan road in Madison.
Jan. 24
2:57 p.m.: Theft reported at 3622 E. 200 S.; Browning’s Camp in Dillsboro.
6:47 p.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 8175 W. 575 N. in Osgood.
6:57 p.m.: Missing person reported at 118 Jackson St. in Sunman.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Jan. 19
7:22 p.m.: Joseph A Bailey, 31, Bath, was arresed on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 20
11:45 a.m.: David A Lunsford, 36, Hamilton (OH), was arrested for possession of marijuanana/hash.
Jan. 21
9:47 p.m.: Bobby J Nieto, 20, Laurel, was arrested for minor posssesion of alcohol, possession of paraphenalia, possession of marijuana/hash, and possession of methamphetamine.
Jan. 22
9:47 p.m.: Alexander F Burkhart, 33, Laurel, was arrested for driving under the influence with a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/hash.
Jan. 23
12:35 a.m.: John D Mullins, 26, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:04 a.m.: Levi S Eckstein, 18, Sunman, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and minor possession of alcohol.
3:24 p.m.: Elijah C Hibbard, 28, Knoxville (TN), was arrested for domestic battery.
4:45 p.m.: Maurice V West, 45, Cleves (OH), was arrested for possession of marijuana/has oil/hashish/salvia.
8:45 p.m.: Joseph L Davis, 24, Laurel, was arrested for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia.
Jan. 24
3:10 a.m.: Jonathan M Huddleston, 44, Connersville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Jan. 25
10:35 a.m.: Brandon M Ashby, 34, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Jan. 20
7:15: a.m.: Collision with deer reported Southbound on State Road 1 approaching U.S. Highway 52 in Franklin County.
9:13 p.m.: Collision with deer reported north on State Road 1 in Franklin County.
Jan. 23
1100: p.m.: Crash reported south on 850 W. in Franklin County.
Jan. 24
4:00 a.m.: Collision with deer reported East on I-74 in Franklin County.
12:25 p.m.: Crash reported east bound on Wolf Creek Road in Franklin County.
