Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 17
5:06 p.m.: Erix Giovani Medrano-Diaz, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:58 p.m.: Bryce Clifton Thacker, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 18
10:32 a.m.: Chad Michael Jones, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:28 p.m.: Jayley Lynn Hill, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:32 p.m.: Kristen E Myers, 33, Washington (IN), was arrested for domestic battery.
9:36 p.m.: Tamar Kareb-Andre Watkins, 45, Detroit (MI), was arrested for failure to appear.
Incidents
Feb. 17
9:33 a.m.: Theft reported at 6701 W County Road 500 S in Greensburg.
3:58 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 3 / 700 S in Westport.
7:52 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at State Road 3 / State Road 46 in Greensburg.
8:26 p.m.: Crash reported at 7459 W County Road 100 N; Milford Methodist Church in Greensburg.
10:20 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported at 3871 W Old Highway 46; Smith Implements in Greensburg.
Feb. 18
1:17 a.m.: Crash reported at 6268 W County Road 550 N in St. Paul.
6:42 a.m.: Unknown crash reported at State Road 46 / 850 W in Greensburg.
9:25 a.m.: Crash reported at 700 W and Base Road in Decatur County.
11:34 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at 109 W Main St. in Westport.
11:58 a.m.: Crash reported at 1519 N County Road 850 E in Greensburg.
12:25 p.m.: Hazardous danger reported at 2601 S State Road 3 in Greensburg.
1:37 p.m.: Juvenile missing/runaway reported at 7475 S Roady Road 320 W in Greensburg.
5:15 p.m.: Domestic reported at 798 S Boulevard Road in Greensburg.
6:26 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 1409 S County Road 850 E; Petro Truck Stop in Greensburg.
7:47 p.m.:Unknown crash reported at I-74 / 144 Westbound in Greensburg.
8:32 p.m.: Domestic reported at 1513 N Franklin St. in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 17
6:45 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 224 N Broadway St. RBM&S in Greensburg.
3:39 p.m.: Attempted break in reported at 429 W Sheridan Street in Greensburg.
Feb. 18
1:39 a.m.: Crash reported at US Highway 421 / 250 N in Greensburg.
6:29 a.m.: Crash reported at Main / Lincoln in Greensburg.
7:40 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at 713 S Broadway Street in Greensburg.
8:11 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1011 E Barachel Lane; Mancino’s in Greensburg.
11:27 a.m.: Theft reported at 1512 N Lincoln St.; CVS in Greensburg.
12:48 p.m.: Theft reported at 720 N Lincoln St.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg.
8:32 p.m.: Domestic reported at 1513 N Franklin St. in Greensburg.
Feb. 19
12:11 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1005 N Lincoln St.; Pizza King in Greensburg.
12:34 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at Michigan / Central in Greensburg.
1:12 a.m.: Domestic reported at 811 W Gaston Drive in Greensburg.
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 17
7:07 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 1034 N State Road 229; Kroger in Batesville.
9:31 a.m.: Accident reported at Huntersville Road and W State Road 46 in Batesville.
1:42 p.m.: Accident reported at 110 N Depot in Batesville.
9:41 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 11 Saratoga Drive in Batesville.
10:07 p.m.: Accident reported at 1000 E Pearl Street in Batesville.
Feb. 18
1:16 p.m.: Accident reported at 704 E Pearl St. in Batesville.
5:09 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 224 State Road 129; ETC Batesville.
5:11 p.m.: Accident reported at Lammers Pike / State Road 46 in Batesville.
8:32 p.m.: Harassment reported at 37 Arlington Drive in Batesville.
9:31 p.m.: Impaired driver reported at Walnut Street / Boehringer Street in Batesville.
10:57 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at 1034 N State Road 229; Kroger in Batesville.
Feb. 19
5:38 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 1051 State Road 229; MMH Occupational Health in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 17
8:21 a.m.: Accident reported at 564 N Buckeye Street in Osgood.
3:09 p.m.: Prowler reported at 719 W US 50 in Versailles.
4:28 p.m.: Accident reported at Railroad Road and Old Michigan Road in Holton.
6:12 p.m.: Accident reported at Old Michigan Road / US 50 in Holton.
Feb. 18
4:51 a.m.: Accident reported at 9842 N State Road 129 in Batesville.
9:08 a.m.: Residential alarm reported at 3378 N 600 E in Milan.
12:11 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 350 N / 225 E in Milan.
1:51 p.m.: Impaired driver reported at Versailles Range in Versailles.
2:19 p.m.: Accident reported at 300 S / State Road 129 in Versailles.
7:15 p.m.: Accident reported at State Park Entrance in Versailles.
9:45 p.m.: Unknown accident reported at West Park Hill in Versailles.
Feb. 19
3:57 a.m.: Domestic reported at 2876 W Railroad Road in Holton.
