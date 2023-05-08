Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Burney Fire

May 6

2:28 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 46 and 3. Greensburg Fire was also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 5

9:38 a.m.: Maurica March, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and causing serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

May 6

7:30 a.m.: Eric Franco-Ortiz, 47, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

May 7

12:30 a.m.: Diana Maria Rogers, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

10:41 p.m.: Jorin Raynaldo Bellow Gomez, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

