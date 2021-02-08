Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Feb. 7

12:18 a.m.: Crystal M Clark, 38, Greensburg was arrested.

1:50 p.m.: Gary Stephen, 58, Westport, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine.

Incidents

Feb. 5

10:32 a.m.: Identity theft reported at 768 S. Country Road 150 W. in Greensburg.

2:00 p.m.: Fraud reported at 601 S. Ireland Street in Greensburg.

2:24 p.m.: Domestic reported at 311 E. Mulberry Street in Westport.

3:56 p.m.: George I Keihn, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:14 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 3 / 700 in Greensburg.

Feb. 6

1:06 a.m.: Robert R Ruble, 36, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Feb. 6

12:06 a.m.: Crash reported at 46 / 280 W. in Greensburg.

11:17 a.m.: Battery reported at 518 W. Main Street in Greensburg.

4:42 p.m.: Crash reported at 421 / 180 in Greensburg.

5:34 p.m.: Crash reported at 640 N. / 860 E. in Greensburg.

7:08 p.m.: Investigation reported at 601 S. Ireland Street in Greensburg.

Feb. 7

10:33 a.m.: Crash reported at 850 E. / 400 S. in Greensburg.

11:14 a.m.: Crash reported at 5382 N. County Road 700 W. in St. Paul.

3:40 p.m.: Harassment reported at 7868 W. County Road 80 N. in Greensburg.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Feb. 5

5:54 a.m.: Death investigation reported at 230 N. West Street in Greensburg.

10:29 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 533 W. Main Street; Trackside Cafe in Greensburg.

11:30 a.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at Main / Monfort in Greensburg.

12:48 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 2755 N. Michigan Avenue; Honda Gate B Employee Entrance in Greensburg.

4:03 p.m. Crash reported at Main / Franklin in Greensburg.

8:24 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at Forsythe and Monfort in Greensburg.

Feb. 6

1:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 332 N. Jackson Street in Greensburg.

8:58 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at S. Michigan / Millhousen in Greensburg.

2:41 p.m.: Crash reported at 106 S. Michigan Avenue; Dino Mart in Greensburg.

4:33 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 132 W. Central Avenue in Greensburg.

5:22 p.m.: Reckless driver reported on I-74 / Mile Marker 143 Westbound in Greensburg.

6:37 p.m.: Theft reported at 790 Greensburg Commons Shopping: Walmart Super Center in Greensburg.

8:22 p.m.: Shots fired reported at 723 N. West St. in Greensburg.

10:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 936 E. Colonial Manor Drive; Apt. 412 in Greensburg.

Feb. 7

1:33 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 818 W. Tenth Street in Greensburg.

2:51 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1314 W. Main Street; Wallpe’s Keg in Greensburg.

5:03 a.m.: Alarm reported at business at 1087 N. Broadway Street; Rural King in Greensburg.

11:50 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 602 S. Ireland Street in Greensburg.

12:39 p.m.: Domestic reported at Carver / Ninth in Greensburg.

12:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 1605 N. Tyrel Avenue in Greensburg.

3:58 p.m.: Harassment reported at 826 W. Briarwood Way; Apt. D in Greensburg.

9:25 p.m.: Voyeurism reported at 1627 W. Kole Drive; Unit B in Greensburg.

10:22 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 2105 N. State Road 3; Main Source Bank Corp. Headquarters in Greensburg.

Feb. 8

12:35 a.m.: Missing person reported at 810 E. Washington Street in Greensburg.

Westport Police Dept.

Feb. 6

3:54 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 311 N. Mulberry Street in Westport.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Feb. 5

12:10 a.m.: Michael Ray Macy, 40, Carthage, was arrested for probation violation.

2:30 p.m.: Donald Leon Richmond, 38, Shelbyville, was arrested for failure to appear.

3:03 p.m.: Zoeanne Jane Bilbrey, 19, Sheridan, was arrested and held for another county.

3:07 p.m.: Shannon Jo Horne, 44, New Castle, was arrested and held for another county.

Feb. 6

12:16 a.m.: Jorden Elizabeth Holly, 35, Middletown (OH), was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and obstructing justice.

Feb. 7

7:45 p.m.: Paige Mikayla Gardner, 18, Shelbyville, was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Batesville Police Dept.

Feb. 5

1:37 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at 1000 E. and Pearl Street in Batesville.

9:37 p.m.: Accident reported at 906 State Road 46 E.; Tri County Collision in Batesville.

Feb. 6

2:42 p.m.: EMS call reported to 320 Cross Plains Plaza; McDonald’s in Batesville.

Feb. 7

12:15 a.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 14 Alpine Drive in Batesville.

7:51 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 504 E. Pearl Street in Batesville.

Feb. 8

12:11 a.m.: Suspicious person reported at Ripley Street and Main Street in Batesville.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Feb 5

7:30 a.m.: Alarm reported at business at 5931 E. Friendship Walnut Street in Versailles.

10:54 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 112 N. Buckeye Street in Osgood.

11:43 a.m.: Accident reported at 3799 S. US 421 in Versailles.

3:12 p.m.: Residential alarm reported at 1134 S. Benham Road in Versailles.

4:00 p.m.: Unwanted person reported at 398 N. Main Street; Milan Wash and Dry in Milan.

7:28 p.m.: Accident reported at 375 S. / State Road 129 in Versailles.

Feb. 6

2:34 a.m.: Suspicious person reported at 192 E. US 50; Versailles Marathon in Versailles.

8:44 a.m.: Prowler reported at 7523 E. 1250 N. in Sunman.

12:44 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 2165 E. 350 N. in Milan.

1:35 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 350 / County Line Road.

4:05 p.m.: Suspicious item reported at 520 S. Adams Street; Moonlite Motel in Versailles.

Feb. 7

2:04 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 604 S. Buckeye Street; Bob's Service Station in Osgood.

1:29 p.m.: Assault weapon reported at 852 Columbia Avenue in Osgood.

3:07 p.m.: Residential alarm reported at 7234 E. State Road 46; lot 170 in Batesville.

7:01 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 123 Nieman Street in Sunman.

Feb. 8

5:38 a.m.: Unknown accident reported at N. State Road 101 and 50 N. in Milan.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you