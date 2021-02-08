Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 7
12:18 a.m.: Crystal M Clark, 38, Greensburg was arrested.
1:50 p.m.: Gary Stephen, 58, Westport, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine.
Incidents
Feb. 5
10:32 a.m.: Identity theft reported at 768 S. Country Road 150 W. in Greensburg.
2:00 p.m.: Fraud reported at 601 S. Ireland Street in Greensburg.
2:24 p.m.: Domestic reported at 311 E. Mulberry Street in Westport.
3:56 p.m.: George I Keihn, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:14 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 3 / 700 in Greensburg.
Feb. 6
1:06 a.m.: Robert R Ruble, 36, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Feb. 6
12:06 a.m.: Crash reported at 46 / 280 W. in Greensburg.
11:17 a.m.: Battery reported at 518 W. Main Street in Greensburg.
4:42 p.m.: Crash reported at 421 / 180 in Greensburg.
5:34 p.m.: Crash reported at 640 N. / 860 E. in Greensburg.
7:08 p.m.: Investigation reported at 601 S. Ireland Street in Greensburg.
Feb. 7
10:33 a.m.: Crash reported at 850 E. / 400 S. in Greensburg.
11:14 a.m.: Crash reported at 5382 N. County Road 700 W. in St. Paul.
3:40 p.m.: Harassment reported at 7868 W. County Road 80 N. in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 5
5:54 a.m.: Death investigation reported at 230 N. West Street in Greensburg.
10:29 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 533 W. Main Street; Trackside Cafe in Greensburg.
11:30 a.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at Main / Monfort in Greensburg.
12:48 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 2755 N. Michigan Avenue; Honda Gate B Employee Entrance in Greensburg.
4:03 p.m. Crash reported at Main / Franklin in Greensburg.
8:24 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at Forsythe and Monfort in Greensburg.
Feb. 6
1:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 332 N. Jackson Street in Greensburg.
8:58 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at S. Michigan / Millhousen in Greensburg.
2:41 p.m.: Crash reported at 106 S. Michigan Avenue; Dino Mart in Greensburg.
4:33 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 132 W. Central Avenue in Greensburg.
5:22 p.m.: Reckless driver reported on I-74 / Mile Marker 143 Westbound in Greensburg.
6:37 p.m.: Theft reported at 790 Greensburg Commons Shopping: Walmart Super Center in Greensburg.
8:22 p.m.: Shots fired reported at 723 N. West St. in Greensburg.
10:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 936 E. Colonial Manor Drive; Apt. 412 in Greensburg.
Feb. 7
1:33 a.m.: Disturbance reported at 818 W. Tenth Street in Greensburg.
2:51 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1314 W. Main Street; Wallpe’s Keg in Greensburg.
5:03 a.m.: Alarm reported at business at 1087 N. Broadway Street; Rural King in Greensburg.
11:50 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 602 S. Ireland Street in Greensburg.
12:39 p.m.: Domestic reported at Carver / Ninth in Greensburg.
12:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 1605 N. Tyrel Avenue in Greensburg.
3:58 p.m.: Harassment reported at 826 W. Briarwood Way; Apt. D in Greensburg.
9:25 p.m.: Voyeurism reported at 1627 W. Kole Drive; Unit B in Greensburg.
10:22 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 2105 N. State Road 3; Main Source Bank Corp. Headquarters in Greensburg.
Feb. 8
12:35 a.m.: Missing person reported at 810 E. Washington Street in Greensburg.
Westport Police Dept.
Feb. 6
3:54 p.m.: Trespassing reported at 311 N. Mulberry Street in Westport.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 5
12:10 a.m.: Michael Ray Macy, 40, Carthage, was arrested for probation violation.
2:30 p.m.: Donald Leon Richmond, 38, Shelbyville, was arrested for failure to appear.
3:03 p.m.: Zoeanne Jane Bilbrey, 19, Sheridan, was arrested and held for another county.
3:07 p.m.: Shannon Jo Horne, 44, New Castle, was arrested and held for another county.
Feb. 6
12:16 a.m.: Jorden Elizabeth Holly, 35, Middletown (OH), was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and obstructing justice.
Feb. 7
7:45 p.m.: Paige Mikayla Gardner, 18, Shelbyville, was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 5
1:37 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at 1000 E. and Pearl Street in Batesville.
9:37 p.m.: Accident reported at 906 State Road 46 E.; Tri County Collision in Batesville.
Feb. 6
2:42 p.m.: EMS call reported to 320 Cross Plains Plaza; McDonald’s in Batesville.
Feb. 7
12:15 a.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 14 Alpine Drive in Batesville.
7:51 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 504 E. Pearl Street in Batesville.
Feb. 8
12:11 a.m.: Suspicious person reported at Ripley Street and Main Street in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb 5
7:30 a.m.: Alarm reported at business at 5931 E. Friendship Walnut Street in Versailles.
10:54 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 112 N. Buckeye Street in Osgood.
11:43 a.m.: Accident reported at 3799 S. US 421 in Versailles.
3:12 p.m.: Residential alarm reported at 1134 S. Benham Road in Versailles.
4:00 p.m.: Unwanted person reported at 398 N. Main Street; Milan Wash and Dry in Milan.
7:28 p.m.: Accident reported at 375 S. / State Road 129 in Versailles.
Feb. 6
2:34 a.m.: Suspicious person reported at 192 E. US 50; Versailles Marathon in Versailles.
8:44 a.m.: Prowler reported at 7523 E. 1250 N. in Sunman.
12:44 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 2165 E. 350 N. in Milan.
1:35 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 350 / County Line Road.
4:05 p.m.: Suspicious item reported at 520 S. Adams Street; Moonlite Motel in Versailles.
Feb. 7
2:04 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 604 S. Buckeye Street; Bob's Service Station in Osgood.
1:29 p.m.: Assault weapon reported at 852 Columbia Avenue in Osgood.
3:07 p.m.: Residential alarm reported at 7234 E. State Road 46; lot 170 in Batesville.
7:01 p.m.: Alarm reported at business at 123 Nieman Street in Sunman.
Feb. 8
5:38 a.m.: Unknown accident reported at N. State Road 101 and 50 N. in Milan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.