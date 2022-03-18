Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 16
2:18 p.m.: Trenton Abraham Joseph Bowling, 27, Cedar Grove, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
March 17
11:55 a.m.: Shara M. Turnbloom, 30, Edinburgh, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
11:35 p.m.: Benjamin Eugene Lutz, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Burney Fire
March 17
3:55 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 7868 W. CR 80 N. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Rachael Tatman. Letts and St. Paul were also dispatched.
Greensburg Fire
March 17
2:12 p.m.: Grain elevator rescue reported at 7374 E. CR 400 S. New Point was also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
March 16
10:08 a.m.: Timothy L. Rohr, 28, Greendale, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:12 p.m.: Morgan S. Whaley, 24, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:25 p.m.: Eric E. Miller, 46, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
March 18
4:30 a.m.: Robert W. Foster, 51, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Rush Co. Sheriff
March 16
11:23 a.m.: Kiana Griffin, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery.
March 17
10 a.m.: Trentin Robert Edwards, 24, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never having obtained a license.
St. Paul Fire
March 17
1:58 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 10991 S. CR 850 W. out of county.
Westport Fire
March 16
5:17 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 999 W. CR 1250 S.
March 17
2:57 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8035 N. Base Road.
