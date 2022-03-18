Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 16

2:18 p.m.: Trenton Abraham Joseph Bowling, 27, Cedar Grove, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

March 17

11:55 a.m.: Shara M. Turnbloom, 30, Edinburgh, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

11:35 p.m.: Benjamin Eugene Lutz, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

Burney Fire

March 17

3:55 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 7868 W. CR 80 N. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Rachael Tatman. Letts and St. Paul were also dispatched.

Greensburg Fire

March 17

2:12 p.m.: Grain elevator rescue reported at 7374 E. CR 400 S. New Point was also dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

March 16

10:08 a.m.: Timothy L. Rohr, 28, Greendale, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:12 p.m.: Morgan S. Whaley, 24, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:25 p.m.: Eric E. Miller, 46, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.

March 18

4:30 a.m.: Robert W. Foster, 51, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

Rush Co. Sheriff

March 16

11:23 a.m.: Kiana Griffin, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery.

March 17

10 a.m.: Trentin Robert Edwards, 24, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never having obtained a license.

St. Paul Fire

March 17

1:58 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 10991 S. CR 850 W. out of county.

Westport Fire

March 16

5:17 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 999 W. CR 1250 S.

March 17

2:57 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8035 N. Base Road.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you