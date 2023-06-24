Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire
June 22
1:44 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 4200 block of N. Old US Hwy 421, Greensburg.
Clarksburg Fire
June 23
4:14 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 4108 E. Base Road, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Michael and Katrina Cherry. Greensburg Fire and New Point Fire were also dispatched.
Greensburg Fire
June 21
12:15 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported in the 13,000 block of S. Ind. 3. Westport Fire also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 22
3:16 p.m.: Jack Elbert Boswell III, 52, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
