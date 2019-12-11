Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Dec. 10

8:57 a.m.: Kevin Dewayne Calvert, 46, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

9:29 a.m.: David A. Elmore, 37, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:46 p.m.: Elijah Brock Digiovanni26, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 11

12:29 a.m.: Jason Leroy Willey, 41, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N. on preliminary charges of domestic battery, possession of a handgun without a license, and criminal recklessness.

Incidents

Dec. 11

12:29 a.m.: Domestic reported at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 10

1:16 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1000 block of E. Crown Point.

8:46 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Letts Fire Department

Dec. 10

10:15 a.m.: Fire/mutual aid reported at Ind. 3 and CR 675 N. The Westport Fire Department also was dispatched to the scene.

New Point Fire Department

Dec. 10

6:45 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 4000 block of S. CR 550 E.

