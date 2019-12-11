Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Dec. 10
8:57 a.m.: Kevin Dewayne Calvert, 46, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
9:29 a.m.: David A. Elmore, 37, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:46 p.m.: Elijah Brock Digiovanni26, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 11
12:29 a.m.: Jason Leroy Willey, 41, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N. on preliminary charges of domestic battery, possession of a handgun without a license, and criminal recklessness.
Incidents
Dec. 11
12:29 a.m.: Domestic reported at Ind. 3 and CR 300 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 10
1:16 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1000 block of E. Crown Point.
8:46 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Letts Fire Department
Dec. 10
10:15 a.m.: Fire/mutual aid reported at Ind. 3 and CR 675 N. The Westport Fire Department also was dispatched to the scene.
New Point Fire Department
Dec. 10
6:45 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 4000 block of S. CR 550 E.
