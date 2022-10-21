Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Greensburg Fire

Oct. 19

9:19 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and Michigan.

6:33 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Barachel and Lincoln.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 20

12:14 a.m.: Steven T. Johnson, 30, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.

Oct. 21

1:51 a.m.: Robert F. Buschle, 47, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of identity deception.

Westport Fire

Oct. 19

6:11 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 1050 W. 500 N., Jennings County.

9:48 p.m.: Joseph M. Townsend, 50, Aurora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

