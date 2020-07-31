Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ripley County Sheriff’s Department
July 29
3:33 p.m.: Accident reported at 750 E / US 50, DILLSBORO
8:51 p.m.: Fight reported at 6758 S BENHAM RD, VERSAILLES
July 30
12:49 p.m.: Accident reported at S SR 129 & 50 S, MILAN
10:37 p.m.: Fight reported at 319 GASLIGHT DR, VERSAILLES
Incidents
July 29
6:36 a.m.: Alarm at Residence reported at 8283 N. 725 W. OSGOOD
July 30
12:03 p.m.: Alarm at Business reported at 8782 S US 421, MADISON
Batesville Police Department
July 29
7:16 p.m. Reckless Driver reported at SR 101 / SR 46, SUNMAN
8:32 p.m.: Drug activity reported at 202 N MULBERRY, BATESVILLE
July 30
1:18 a.m.: Runaway reported at 45 ARLINGTON DR;K, BATESVILLE
1:35 p.m.: Harassment reported at 37 ARLINGTON DR;G, BATESVILLE
11:18 p.m.: Accident reported at TEKULVE RD / SR 46, BATESVILLE
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
July 29
9:17 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 3954 E COUNTY RD 640 N; SPRINGHILL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, GREENSBURG
10:44 a.m.: Harassment reported at 601 S IRELAND ST, GREENSBURG
4:25 p.m.: Crash reported at 6876 E STATE RD 46; LIESING MULCH, GREENSBURG
4:53 p.m.: Juvenile Problem reported at 215 E MAIN ST; PIZZALICIOUS, WESTPORT
6:01 p.m.: Crash reported at 500 W / BASE RD, GREENSBURG
6:41 p.m.: Theft reported at 1146 E PLEASANT DR, GREENSBURG
July 30
12:25 a.m.: Burglary reported at 12022 S COUNTY RD 300 W, WESTPORT
4:10 a.m.: Suspicious Person/Vehicle reported at 1809 N GREENSBURG CROSSING; GREAT WALL, GREENSBURG
5:57 p.m.: Suspicious Person/Vehicle reported at LAKE MCCOY & CRESTWOOD MOBILE HOME PARK, GREENSBURG
Incidents
July 29
11:03 a.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 1124 S COUNTRY CLUB DR, GREENSBURG
1:14 p.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 2028 S COUNTY RD 60 E, GREENSBURG
July 31
3:29 a.m.: Alarm at business reported at 103 N WEBSTER ST; ST. PAUL TAVERN, ST PAUL
Arrests
July 29
3:36 p.m.: John Richard Lee, 60, Westport, was arrested for probation violation.
10:57 p.m.: Dylan Austin Grider, 28, Greensburg, was arrested for theft of a vehicle and dealing methamphetamine.
July 30
8:53 a.m.: Tyler Ray Chaney, 24, Greensburg, was arrested for intimidation.
11:42 a.m.: Christopher Stephen Knoerr, 36, Parker (TX), was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:00 p.m.: Gregory Michael Robbins, 20, Greensburg was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:02 p.m.: Amy Michelle Pennington, 20, Greensburg, was arrested for minor possession of alcohol and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Greensburg Police Department
July 29
9:27 a.m.: Suspicious Person/Vehicle reported at 419 W MILL ST; HOEING SUPPLY NEAR RR TRACKS, GREENSBURG
11:22 a.m.: Theft reported at 350 S MICHIGAN AV, GREENSBURG
3:19 p.m.: Suspicious Person/Vehicle reported at 1819 N LINCOLN ST; CUT UPS HAIR SHOP, GREENSBURG
3:28 p.m.: Theft reported at 110 S STATE RD 3; LOT 2, WESTPORT
3:32 p.m.: Theft reported at 790 GREENSBURG COMMONS SHOPPING; WALMART SUPER CENTER, GREENSBURG
10:57 p.m.: Drug Investigation reported at 516 W MAIN ST; IN ALLEY, GREENSBURG
July 30
12:35 a.m.: Drug Investigation reported at 1712 N MEMORIAL DR, GREENSBURG
4:23 a.m.: Vehicle Break In reported at 732 S WEATHERBY CT, GREENSBURG
5:05 a.m.: Reckless Driver reported at LINCOLN / BARACHEL, GREENSBURG
8:53 a.m.: Fight reported at 720 N LINCOLN ST; DECATUR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, GREENSBURG
2:55 p.m.: Vehicle Break In reported at 513 S RUSSELL DR, GREENSBURG GSW INA
3:40 p.m.: Crash reported at 2755 N MICHIGAN AV; HONDA GATE B EMPLOYEE ENTRANCE, GREENSBURG
3:50p.m.: Burglary reported at 622 N MICHIGAN AV DUPLEX #A, GREENSBURG
6:49 p.m.: Juvenile Problem 790 GREENSBURG COMMONS SHOPPING; WALMART SUPER CENTER, GREENSBURG
8:21 p.m.: Suspicious Person/Vehicle reported at 1210 W MAIN ST, GREENSBURG
9:54 p.m.: Battery reported at 434 N MONFORT ST, GREENSBURG
10:02 p.m.: Crash reported at 1828 N MONTGOMERY RD, GREENSBURG
July 31
12:22 a.m.: Vehicle Break In reported at 138 W FIRST ST, GREENSBURG
Greensburg Fire Department
July 29
2:52 p.m.: Fire Investigation reported at 4355 E SUNNY LN, GREENSBURG
July 30
7:57 p.m.: Fire Alarm reported at 1225 N BROADWAY ST; KB SPECIALTY FOODS, GREENSBURG
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
July 29
4:27 a.m.: Accident reported at 4400 Blk E 225 N, Rushville
1:17 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 721 E 800 N, Rushville
2:59 p.m.: Theft reported at 1300 Blk E SR 44 Conservation Club,
July 30
10:11 a.m.: Accident reported at 800 E & 900 N, Rushville
Rushville Police Department
July 29
4:09 p.m.: Fraud reported at 270 W 15th St, Rushville
4:46 p.m.: Juvenile Problem reported at 1000 N Jackson St, Rushville
5:58 p.m.: Juvenile Problem reported at 1000 N Jackson St, Rushville
7:58 p.m.: Wanted Person reported at 915 N Main St, Rushville
8:08 p.m.: Drug activity reported at 915 N Main St, Rushville
July 30
3: 44 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 902 Parkview, Rushville
5:47 p.m.: Battery reported at 836 N Jackson Ave, Rushville
6:54 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 1111 w 3rd St, Rushville
Incidents
July 29
2:18 p.m.: Alarm reported at 202 N Main St, Rushville
9:46 p.m.: Alarm reported at 1544 N Main St, Rushville
July 30
6:40 a.m.: Alarm reported at 789 E US 52, Rushville
