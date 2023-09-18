blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 13

12:57 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 7296 W. Ind. 46. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.

Sept. 14

6:45 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 5411 S. Ind. 3. Greensburg and Letts also dispatched.

Arrests

Sept. 15

8:59 p.m.: Chad M. Keller, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charge of domestic battery.

9:26 p.m.: Benjamin Arthur Brown, 54, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating after have been deemed a habitual traffic violator and operating while intoxicated with a prior.

Sept. 16

12:28 a.m.: Luis F. Garduno, 27, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

3:15 a.m.: Nathaniel Gene Laswell, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

10:14 p.m.: Filiberto Ruiz, 63, Valley Kathy, Texas, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

10:32 p.m.: Troy Abraham Baker, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Sept. 17

2:28 a.m.: Jacob Patrick Hornberger, 28, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

5:52 p.m.: Doniberto Vasquez Velasquez, 3;9, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

7:18 p.m.: Jesus Morales-Ramirez, 43, Florence, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

Sept. 13

12:56 p.m.: Injury accident reported at S. Ind. 3 and CR 500 S. Letts also dispatched.

Sept. 15

7:17 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 8554 S. CR 210 SE. Millhousen and Napoleon also dispatched.

Sept. 17

3:19 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 4720 N. CR 700 W. St. Paul Fire also dispatched.

