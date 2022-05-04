Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Adams Fire

May 2

8:41 p.m.: Structure fire reported at CR 300 N. and U.S. Hwy. 421. Greensburg and St. Paul also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 2

11:30 p.m.: Rocky D. Salyers, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

May 3

4 p.m.: Christopher Allan Bracken, 40, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:53 p.m.: Sierra N. Hammel, 30, Blacklick, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 26

2:36 p.m.: Thomas L. Wright, 26, Redkey, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

April 29

8:11 p.m.: Willie J. Stewart, 41, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

April 30

9:13 p.m.: Bobby J. Reed, 24, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

May 2

4 p.m.: Dena M. cook, 47, Charlotte, Michigan, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

4 p.m.: Jeremy R. Spotts, 47, Charlotte, Michigan, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Greensburg Fire

May 3

6:47 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 955 N. Michigan Avenue, Tree City Medical Partners.

New Point Fire

May 2

4:53 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 6546 E. CR 200 S. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Mark E. and Pamela A. Thackery.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 2

4:58 a.m.: Kathryn M. Jenkins, 36, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 3

3:26 p.m.: Floyd Davis, 47, Bloomington, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

11:02 p.m.: Juan C. Pozo Cruz, 23, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

