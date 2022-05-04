Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Adams Fire
May 2
8:41 p.m.: Structure fire reported at CR 300 N. and U.S. Hwy. 421. Greensburg and St. Paul also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 2
11:30 p.m.: Rocky D. Salyers, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
May 3
4 p.m.: Christopher Allan Bracken, 40, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:53 p.m.: Sierra N. Hammel, 30, Blacklick, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 26
2:36 p.m.: Thomas L. Wright, 26, Redkey, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 29
8:11 p.m.: Willie J. Stewart, 41, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
April 30
9:13 p.m.: Bobby J. Reed, 24, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
May 2
4 p.m.: Dena M. cook, 47, Charlotte, Michigan, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
4 p.m.: Jeremy R. Spotts, 47, Charlotte, Michigan, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Greensburg Fire
May 3
6:47 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 955 N. Michigan Avenue, Tree City Medical Partners.
New Point Fire
May 2
4:53 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 6546 E. CR 200 S. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Mark E. and Pamela A. Thackery.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 2
4:58 a.m.: Kathryn M. Jenkins, 36, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 3
3:26 p.m.: Floyd Davis, 47, Bloomington, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
11:02 p.m.: Juan C. Pozo Cruz, 23, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
