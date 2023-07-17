blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

July 15

6:38 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 8336 E. CR 550 N. New Point Fire was also dispatched.

July 16

11:14 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 1193 N. CR 850 E. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

July 14

10:49 p.m.: Joban Rodriguez-Hava, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

July 15

1:17 a.m.: Konner Richard Stahl, 22, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

9:38 p.m.: Arleena Bessie Carr, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.

July 16

12:56 a.m.: Corey Thomas Reynolds, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

9:43 a.m.: Steven L. Henschen, 64, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

Greensburg Fire

July 15

4:38 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 1220 N. Anderson Street.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

July 10

8:39 p.m.: Christopher Michael Thomas Bogner, 43, Lewisville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

July 14

2:32 a.m.: Zachary Allen Miller, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting.

July 15

10:07 p.m.: Chad Brooks Mauger, 43, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior.

