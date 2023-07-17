Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
July 15
6:38 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 8336 E. CR 550 N. New Point Fire was also dispatched.
July 16
11:14 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 1193 N. CR 850 E. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 14
10:49 p.m.: Joban Rodriguez-Hava, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
July 15
1:17 a.m.: Konner Richard Stahl, 22, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:38 p.m.: Arleena Bessie Carr, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.
July 16
12:56 a.m.: Corey Thomas Reynolds, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
9:43 a.m.: Steven L. Henschen, 64, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
July 15
4:38 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 1220 N. Anderson Street.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 10
8:39 p.m.: Christopher Michael Thomas Bogner, 43, Lewisville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
July 14
2:32 a.m.: Zachary Allen Miller, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting.
July 15
10:07 p.m.: Chad Brooks Mauger, 43, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.