Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 3
3:15 p.m.: Brian A Davis, 41, Osgood, was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine.
11:02 p.m.: Aaron N Caudill, 33, Greensburg, was arrested.
Incidents
Feb. 3
7:09 a.m.: Death investigation reported at 4364 E. White Oak HL in Greensburg.
10:52 a.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 46 / 250 W. in Greensburg.
4:20 p.m.: Hazardous danger reported at 5531 S. US Highway 421 in Greensburg.
6:21 p.m. Reckless driver reported at State Road 3 / RD 1400 S. in Greensburg.
7:17 p.m.: Weapons violation reported at 400 N. / 500 E. in Greensburg.
11:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 401 W. Washington Street in Greensburg.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Feb. 3
9:24 a.m.: Death investigation reported at 1005 N. Tralan Drive in Greensburg.
9:34 a.m.: Crash reported at 826 N. Michigan Avenue; Main Design in Greensburg.
10:04 a.m.: Civil dispute reported at 1002 W. Hendricks Street in Greensburg.
11:22 a.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 516 W. Main Street; Apt. B in Greensburg.
1:42 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 2211 N. State Road 3; Lee’s Inn in Greensburg.
1:44 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 616 E. Washington Street in Greensburg.
2:05 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 46 / 200 E. in Greensburg.
2:10 p.m.: Crash reported at 936 E. Colonial Manor Drive in Greensburg.
3:15 p.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 1086 Lincoln N. Lincoln Street; Speedway Gas Station (East) in Greensburg.
3:24 p.m.: Crash reported at 1803 N. Greensburg Crossing in Greensburg.
3:49 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1089 N. Greensburg Crossing; Great Wall in Batesville.
4:16 p.m.: Crash reported at 1903 N. Lincoln Street; McDonald’s in Greensburg.
11:02 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 401 W. Washington Street in Greensburg.
Feb. 4
12:41 a.m.: Drugs/investigation reported at 518 W. Main Street in Greensburg.
Westport Police Dept.
Feb. 3
6:21 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 503 W. Washington Street in Westport.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Feb. 3
11:24 a.m.: Kaden Ray Gene Gabbard, 22, New Castle, was arrested.
5:21 p.m.: Zacharey Patrick Lee, 27, Springport, was arrested.
Feb. 4
9:54 a.m.: James Douglas Jett, 47, Knightstown, was arrested.
10:04 p.m.: Shirley L Crawley, 38, Connersville, was arrested.
10:25 p.m.: Christopher L Crawley, 47, Rushville, was arrested.
Batesville Police Dept.
Feb. 3
1:20 p.m.: Impaired driver reported at State Road 46 / Waters in Batesville.
4:50 p.m.: Accident reported at 90 State Road 229; CVS in Batesville.
6:54 p.m.: Accident reported at 112 Cross County Plaza; Dollar Tree in Batesville.
7:07 p.m.: Alarm at business reported at 7 S. Eastern Avenue in Batesville.
Feb. 4
3:18 a.m.: Wanted person reported in Batesville.
9:03 a.m.: Alarm reported at business at 121 Batesville Shopping Village; Suite A in Batesville.
9:34 a.m.: Alarm reported at business at 295 Winding Way in Batesville.
12:52 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at 2067 Rock Creek Road in Batesville.
1:23 p.m.: Impaired driver reported at 306 N. Walnut Street in Batesville.
4:50 p.m.: Accident reported at Merkel Road / State Road 46 in Batesville.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Feb. 3
2:56 p.m.: Unknown accident reported at 150 N. / US 421 in Osgood.
3:21 p.m.: Theft reported at 1745 S. 400. E. in Dillsboro.
3:30 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 7353 S. US 421 in Versailles.
4:24 p.m.: Inmate problem reported at 210 N. Monroe Street in Versailles.
6:35 p.m.: Alarm at residence reported at 131 N. Washington Street in Versailles.
8:23 p.m.: EMS emergency reported at 2999 N. Old Michigan Road in Holton.
9:05 p.m.: Accident reported at 4234 E. 600 N. in Sunman.
10:08 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 1050 S. and State Road 62 in Cross Plains.
11:14 p.m.: Intoxicated person reported at 830 S. Buckeye Street; Buckeye Village Apartments in Osgood.
Feb. 4
3 a.m.: Suspicious Activity reported at 2946 E. 900 S. in Cross Plains.
1:07 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at State Road 129 and 1100 N. in Batesville.
4:17 p.m.: Battery with injury reported at 317 S. Meridian Street in Sunman.
5:46 p.m.: Accident reported at Mile Marker 150 I-74 Westbound in Batesville.
8:08 p.m.: Accident reported at 7933 E. State Road 46 in Sunman.
11:45 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported at 503 N. US 421; Casey’s General Store in Osgood.
