Police chief discusses impact of statewide restrictions

GREENSBURG — Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges recently provided an update on how statewide restrictions related to COVID-19 are affecting his department.
Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb ordered Indiana residents to remain in their homes except when they are at or traveling to and from work (essential businesses) or engaged in other permitted activities to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As described by the state, essential businesses and services include but are not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctor’s offices, health care facilities, garbage pickup, public transit, and public service hotlines such as SNAP and HIP 2.0.
Essential activities include but are not limited to activities for health and safety, necessary supplies and services, outdoor activity, certain types of essential work, and to take care of others.
If the order is not followed, the Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce this order. The Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will enforce the restaurant and bar restrictions.
“We haven’t really had any problems [with people being out for non-essentials],” Bridges said. “We have more officers on the streets to prevent break-ins, since more people are home and the weather is getting nicer.”
Still, the local police department has felt the effects of the pandemic.
“We do have four officers quarantined, so we’ve seen it hit us, but we were prepared,” Bridges said. “We’re more cautious, just like everyone else.”
The police chief offered some words of advice to locals.
“Stay at home, but you can get out during the day to get some fresh air while still practicing social distancing,” Bridges said.
According to the state, if you develop symptoms such as fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider.
Those who suspect they may have COVID-19 should call the healthcare provider in advance so that proper precautions can be taken to limit further transmission. Older patients and those who have severe underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised should contact their healthcare provider early even if the case is considered mild.
Furthermore, the state says if you have severe symptoms, such as persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face, contact your healthcare provider or emergency room and seek care immediately, but call in advance if possible. Your doctor will determine if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and whether you should be tested.
As previously reported by the Daily News, schools are closed until at least May 1.
More information can be found by visiting coronavirus.in.gov.
