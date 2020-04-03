Police chief talks travel ban, order to stay home

GREENSBURG — With the local travel ban and statewide shutdown, Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges gave an update on how the local department will adjust to these developments.
“We’re definitely doing more patrolling at stores due to the shutdown, and also restaurants,” Bridges said. “We’re also going to make sure people aren’t congregating around town.”
According to Bridges, as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, April 2, Decatur County is operating under a “red” travel advisory, the highest level available to local officials. When travelling for authorized purposes individuals must maintain social distancing, including proper hygiene and a minimum distance of six feet from individuals.
This means travel is restricted for many people.
The Decatur County Health Department issued a social media statement that all [local] restaurants are closed, and that if you work out of town or travel to essential work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. you should ask your employer for a letter confirming as much.
“The biggest thing I’d tell residents is to take this seriously, this is spreading quickly,” Bridges said. “If you are blatantly disobeying the travel ban and stay at home order, more than likely you will be pulled over and cited for a Class B Misdemeanor. That may include a fine of up to $1,000 and 180 days in jail.”
Bridges also offered another piece of crucial advice.
“We’re telling people to keep identification that shows where you work if you’re essential,” Bridges said.
As of now, the police chief remains hopeful local residents take this seriously.
“I’m optimistic people will obey these rules,” Bridges said.
This ordinance remains in effect for seven days after adoption, until 8 a.m. April 9, 2020, and may be renewed by the Board of Commissioners.
During the warning period, all individuals are directed to:
(A) refrain from all travel if possible;
(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;
(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and
(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
All restaurants were closed as of 8 a.m. Thursday. That includes carry-out and delivery.
Under IC 10-14-3-29.5(a)(3)(A), travel is restricted except by the following when traveling to and from, and only when the work cannot be done remotely:
a. Emergency Management workers, as defined by Indiana law;
b. All health care service providers, including doctor offices, hospitals, pharmacies, and therapy establishments, and those seeking emergency medical care;
c. Essential City of Greensburg and Decatur County governmental service offices;
d. Veterinarian clinics (for emergencies only);
e. Funeral homes;
f. Media;
g. Employees who work in public utilities infrastructure.
Between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., these additional exemptions to the travel ban exist.
a. Grocery stores or other retailers and manufacturers/suppliers/processors of food (not to include restaurants or liquor stores);
b. Organizations providing essential services such as community food assistance;
c. Social service agencies, e.g. Red Cross, Salvation Army, etc.;
d. Utility and trash services;
e. Postal/delivery services;
f. Public transportation providers (for medical purposes only);
g. Agricultural operations;
h. Legal services;
i. Laundromats;
j. Auto repair businesses (for emergencies only);
k. Those required by law enforcement or court order;
I. Banks and other financial institutions (only drive-thru service for customers);
m. Home-based healthcare services;
n. Critical trades where the work is necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, government agencies, and businesses engaged in essential activities and business operations:
i. Plumbers;
ii. Electricians;
iii. Operating engineers;
iv. Janitorial staff.
