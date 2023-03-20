DECATUR COUNTY — The Decatur County Traffic Partnership (Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and St. Paul Police Department) reminds motorists to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Over the next couple of weeks, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.
The Decatur County TSP joins more than 200 police agencies across the state for the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign – better known as SAVE. These overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“Our two biggest concerns this time of year are drivers not paying attention to the road and speeding,” said Sheriff Bill Meyerrose “Most of the stop-arm violations we encounter stem from those actions, and drivers need to be held accountable. Help us keep kids safe by slowing down, putting away the distractions and stopping for buses.”
Despite thousands of motorists being cited under the SAVE program, unsafe driving around school buses continues to be a concern, according to state officials.
Thousands of bus drivers who participated in a one-day observational survey counted 2,041 stop-arm violations in Indiana. That one-day total, when multiplied by the number of school days, adds up to a potential 367,380 violations throughout the school year.
The data comes from the National School Bus Illegal Passing Driver Survey, which is managed by the Indiana Department of Education in the state. The survey has been conducted annually since 2011 but was put on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic.
“The fact that we still have people willing to put students and bus drivers at risk is the reason this campaign is necessary,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “Still, law enforcement can’t be everywhere, so drivers need to do the right thing and exercise caution around buses. Students’ lives depend on it.”
To prevent unsafe driving, officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols in the morning and afternoon hours, as well as working to raise awareness about the importance of school bus safety and following the law.
Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop when the overhead lights on a school bus are flashing yellow. Once the lights turn red and the stop arm extends, drivers are required to stop on all roads with one exception. On highways divided by a physical barrier, such as a concrete wall or grassy median, only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the school bus are required to stop.
Motorists should also be mindful of posted speed limits, avoid distractions and watch for children in or near school and residential areas. Planning ahead and allowing for extra time during each commute will help keep all road users safe.
